Now its third-largest market, DeepL sees substantial growth in U.S. as more businesses invest in its AI communications tools

Global AI communications and translation company DeepL has announced the opening of its first U.S. office in Austin, TX on February 22, 2024. This expansion underscores the company's continued investment in the region-now DeepL's third largest market-and its mission to empower organizations around the globe to communicate across languages accurately, reliably, and securely.

One of the most innovative tech companies in recent years, DeepL became a pioneer in machine translation with its core product DeepL Translator-consistently rated the world's most accurate AI translation system. Built upon advanced neural network technology, DeepL's team assesses and curates accuracy, allowing businesses in all industries to go global with confidence and ease. Additionally, DeepL Translator is backed by enterprise-grade security measures to keep customer data safe. Over 100,000 businesses and governments worldwide have benefited from DeepL's premium service, DeepL Pro, to maintain brand consistency and voice across languages and markets.

"Translation is a growing use case for businesses around the world, and in the U.S. in particular, the need for quality translation is integral to the global growth of so many companies. With an accurate translation platform, these companies can communicate effectively by meeting their customers in their own language," says DeepL's founder and CEO Jarek Kutylowski. "We're thrilled to have seen such a meteoric rise in market adoption over the past few years. Our new presence there further demonstrates our commitment to the U.S. market and all of its potential."

Building on widespread success in Europe and Asia, DeepL has amassed an impressive customer portfolio in the U.S.-including renowned tech brands such as Coursera, TransPerfect, and Zendesk. Just last year, U.S. investors IVP and Bessemer Venture Partners funded the company's Series B, which resulted in a €1 billion valuation. "DeepL's industry-leading, AI-powered translation software helps break down language barriers for organizations around the world," said Ajay Vashee, general partner, IVP. "The company is already making waves across North America, and its Austin office will help to accelerate growth in the US market."

About DeepL

DeepL is an AI company that strives to overcome language barriers through accurate machine translation that sounds human. Since 2017 the DeepL Translator has, according to blind tests, achieved the world's best translation quality. DeepL also provides professional products for companies, organizations, and translators. The exceptional quality of DeepL's machine translation services is based on proprietary improvements in neural network mathematics and methodology. DeepL was founded by CEO Jaroslaw Kutylowski and is supported by world-renowned investors such as IVP, Benchmark, and b2venture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222152313/en/

Contacts:

Aircover PR

deepl@aircoverpr.com