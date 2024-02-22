Bill Hogan Joins CyberMaxx as Chief Revenue Officer

Industry Leader Joins to Drive the Company's Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / CyberMaxx, LLC , the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced it has appointed Bill Hogan as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Hogan will be responsible for driving the company's growth strategy across its entire solution portfolio.

Hogan brings more than 30 years of Industry experience to CyberMaxx, gained through a successful career including roles at EMC, StorageApps, acquired by HPE, NetApp, Fortinet and SecurityScorecard. Hogan's roles at NetApp, Fortinet and SecurityScorecard may be the most significant of his career. He was critical to establishing Fortinet's dominant Wall Street presence while SecurityScorecard saw a 10-fold revenue increase and achieved unicorn status during his four-year tour of duty.

"Having been in the IT/cybersecurity industry for more than three decades, I have seen MDR emerge as one of the most important solutions for organizations to bolster their overall security measures," shared Hogan. "With CyberMaxx's unique approach to enhancing MDR through insights garnered through offensive, DFIR, and threat hunting activities, customers are fully protected from both the expected and unexpected threats. I look forward to helping bring more awareness to the strength of CyberMaxx's industry-leading MDR solution."

CyberMaxx had a momentous year of growth in 2023 , including the merging of CyberMaxx and CipherTechs in February 2023. Within three quarters, the newly formed company (retaining the CyberMaxx brand) was able to develop a unified service delivery model, updated offerings, and maintain customer retention rates and satisfaction, validating the integration of both companies. This was done while also posting growth across CyberMaxx's MDR offering. As part of its updated offerings, CyberMaxx launched its next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, MaxxMDR, and its associated MDR Bundles to address the growing market demand. The MDR bundles expertly combine offensive and defensive services offerings, resulting in a strengthening of detection capabilities with insights from offensive solutions. This provides a uniform customer experience at a competitive investment level. Hogan will build off the new model and offerings proving more success for CyberMaxx in the market.

"We are excited about the leadership and passion Bill will bring to CyberMaxx at this critical point in our growth trajectory," said Brian M. Ahern, CEO of CyberMaxx. "Bill's extensive industry experience and track record of success, his channel leveraged approach, along with conviction for our mission are exactly what we need to accelerate growth at a time where both the need and the opportunity have never been greater."

About CyberMaxx

CyberMaxx, LLC., founded in 2002, is the leading provider of managed detection and response (MDR), headquartered in New York, NY. CyberMaxx's managed detection and response solution (MaxxMDR) is designed to be scalable for clients of all sizes, providing protection and improving the organization's security posture, ultimately giving customers peace of mind that their systems and data are secure. CyberMaxx expanded its capabilities through the 2022 acquisition of CipherTechs, an international cybersecurity company providing a complete cybersecurity portfolio across MDR Services, Offensive Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, DFIR, and 3rd party security product sourcing.

For more information visit: www.cybermaxx.com

Media Contact

Escalate PR for CyberMaxx

cybermaxx@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: CyberMaxx

View the original press release on accesswire.com