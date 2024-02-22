Anzeige
WKN: A1JA84 | ISIN: US2265521078
NASDAQ
22.02.24
15:31 Uhr
6,220 US-Dollar
+0,270
+4,54 %
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2024
139 Leser
Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at the 36th Annual Roth Conference March 17-19, 2024, The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company") an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services currently supporting over four million end users globally, announced today that it will be presenting at the 36th Annual Roth Conference March 17-19, 2024, at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA

Doug Gaylor, President, and Chief Operating Officer, Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer and Jeff Korn, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer will also be available for individual 1x1 meetings with investors. They will be highlighting the company's growth and results.

For more information on the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Crexendo management, please contact your ROTH representative or visit www.roth.com/oc2024.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.roth.com.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four million end users globally. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com.

For further information on Crexendo:

Crexendo
Doug Gaylor
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
