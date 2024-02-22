Hansa Biopharma AB: Evan Ballantyne to join Hansa Biopharma as Chief Financial Officer

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), today announced the appointment of Evan Ballantyne as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 March 2024. He succeeds Donato Spota, who, as previously announced, will leave the Company on 28 February.

As CFO, Mr. Ballantyne will be responsible for developing and implementing the Company's corporate financial strategy and activities including financial reporting and investor relations (IR). He will report to President & Chief Executive Officer Søren Tulstrup and serve as a member of Hansa's Executive Committee.

Most recently, Mr. Ballantyne was Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Gain), a US based biotech company. He brings more than 30 years international experience as a senior financial executive in both public and private life science companies.

Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO, Hansa Biopharma said, "I am thrilled to welcome Evan to Hansa Biopharma at this pivotal and exciting time. With his deep international experience and successful track record as a CFO at public and private companies I am confident Evan will be a strong addition to our team and help drive our financial strategy, deliver on key strategic priorities, and build shareholder value. With Evan on the team, we will continue to position Hansa as a burgeoning global commercial-stage biotech company with an exciting pipeline and strong commercial potential."

Evan Ballantyne said, "I am very excited to join Hansa Biopharma - its validated scientific platform, strong development programs in areas of high unmet need, and ongoing successful commercialization of its lead medicine are strong reasons to believe the Company has the potential to create significant value for all key stakeholders by delivering new treatments for serious immunological diseases. I believe my deep expertise in helping biotech companies navigate complex financial and investment opportunities and challenges aligns well with where Hansa is in its journey and the exciting opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with Søren, the Board of Directors, and the entire leadership team to advance the Company's strategic priorities."

Biography

Evan joins Hansa from Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Bethesda, MD in the US. He served as SVP, Chief Financial Officer. He has over 30 years of financial and operational experience developing and implementing successful shareholder value strategies. Over the course of his career, Evan has held roles of increasing responsibility at biotech, medical technology and information services companies throughout Europe and the US, helping these companies navigate complex financial markets and secure funding and capital to support their growth. Additionally, he has experience in all facets of financial reporting, investor and analyst relationship management, corporate restructuring, and acquisitions and partnerships.

Evan has a degree in Honors Business Administration from the University of Windsor, Ontario Canada as well as a BA in American History & Political Science from the University of Western Ontario, Canada. He is an independent board member of Preveceutical Medical, Inc in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological diseases and conditions. Hansa has developed a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. Hansa has a rich and expanding research and development program based on the Company's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com.

