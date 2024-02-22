ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Ferrante Insurance Services

ALKEME Expands Commercial Practice and Northern California Footprint With Latest Acquisition

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Ferrante Insurance Services, a retail insurance agency located in Concord, California, and serving the entire Western United States.





Founded in 1996, Ferrante Insurance Services specializes in providing commercial risk solutions to contractors throughout California including general liability, workers' compensation, business auto and bonds.

"We are really excited to welcome Ferrante Insurance Services and their growing Northern California practice to the ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Frank has built an amazing team with a commitment to serving contractors with exemplary service which perfectly aligns with our values. By joining forces, we will be well positioned to achieve great things and better serve Ferrante's current and future clients."

"We are really excited and confident that joining ALKEME will allow us to be better equipped to serve our clients with new, innovative solutions," said Frank Ferrante, President of Ferrante Insurance Services. "ALKEME's proven growth platform and amazing resources were a no-brainer when we were looking for a partner to help secure the future of our agency."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, and retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an everchanging insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

