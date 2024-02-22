Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - Great Eagle Gold Corp. (CSE: GEGC) (FSE: GI8), the premier Digital Green Gold Miner, announces a strategic business development agreement with OroEx Corp., the leading Green Gold Tokenizer focused on fostering knowledge exchange and collaborative industry development efforts across global operations in conjunction with the Swiss-based International Green Gold Council ("IGGC"). The agreement, effective for an initial three-year term with options for renewal or termination by mutual consent, signifies a pivotal advancement in the digital green gold industry, combining the strengths of both companies to enhance global industry standards and overall market development.

Key Components of the Agreement

Establishing Industry Standards: This alliance is designed to share business intelligence, proprietary developments, and insights, all under strict confidentiality to better synchronize each parties business model with a focus on establishing best practices industry standards for future Digital Green Gold Miners and Green Gold Tokenizers to follow.

Public Relations and Marketing Collaboration: Developing and funding initiatives, to be implemented and led by the IGGC, to enhance global education of the benefits of digital green gold and to develop widespread consumer demand.

Review Meetings: Regular scheduling of meetings to be overseen by a joint steering committee established to assess progress and adjust strategies as necessary.

Commercial Advantages

Great Eagle Gold Corp. gains priority in OroEx's tokenization queue, with the flexibility to engage alternative platforms under specific conditions.

OroEx Corp. receives exclusive access to Great Eagle's green gold mining title portfolio for tokenization, benefiting from Great Eagle's business intelligence and proprietary developments.

Great Eagle Gold Corp.'s Director and CEO, Andrew Fletcher, emphasizes the strategic importance of this partnership: "As leaders in our respective fields, this alliance between Great Eagle Gold Corp. and OroEx Corp. facilitates crucial knowledge transfers, enhancing the integrity and sustainability of the digital green gold industry. Our collaboration, coordinated with the International Green Gold Council, underpins our shared dedication to setting new industry standards, ensuring excellence and innovation in the digital green gold sector."

Andrés Fernandez, Chairman and CEO of OroEx, shared his insights on the collaboration's strategic importance, "This collaborative information-sharing agreement with Great Eagle Gold Corp. is a critical step in reinforcing that our tokenization ecosystem is designed to ensure maximum credibility and integrity, setting the standard for green gold tokenization. I look forward to working with Andrew and his team at Great Eagle."

About Great Eagle Gold Corp.

Great Eagle Gold Corp. (CSE: GEGC) (FSE: GI8), a Canadian public company, aims to be a leading digital green gold miner. Its unique strategy involves developing and acquiring certified gold resources to exchange into digital green gold tokens. By keeping the gold secured in the ground while tokenizing and monetizing its value, Great Eagle Gold Corp. introduces an innovative, ESG-friendly approach to wealth creation in the traditional gold mining industry.

Great Eagle Gold's inaugural gold resource development project is situated in Colombia's second-largest gold-producing region, Bajo Cauca. Hacienda Río Rayo encompasses three fully permitted exploration and production concessions, hosting nine active alluvial gold mining operations with an average monthly output of approximately 35 kilograms. The total area covered by these three concessions is 2,523 hectares. Despite its rich history of gold production, this extensive area has never undergone modern exploration or certification of gold resources. Identifying and quantifying this untapped potential is Great Eagle Gold's primary focus. Moreover, Colombia is anticipated to be the first country to enact green gold legislation, as championed by the International Green Gold Council, thus pioneering the way for a thriving green gold tokenization industry.

Besides its Colombian project, Great Eagle Gold's global acquisition strategy targets existing mining titles with NI 43-101 certified gold resources. This approach is in anticipation of a wave of green gold legislation, which is expected to open tokenizati on opportunities worldwide.

About OroEx Corp.

OroEx Corp. stands as the premier Green Gold Tokenizer, pioneering a transparent, auditable, and leverage-free ecosystem managed by SQL-Ledger ERP for the tokenization, monetization, and trading of digital green gold. This ecosystem strictly complies with international geological and financial standards. Adhering to the inflation- free currency principle established by the Geneva-based International Green Gold Council, OroEx does not charge fees for storing or securing green gold tokens in the OroEx Digital Vault. This zero-fee policy ensures that all tokens are fully backed by certified gold resources, maintaining a steadfast 100% gold resource-to-token value relationship.

OroEx capitalizes on the burgeoning digital green gold sector, a field that merges three significant financial trends-gold, ESG, and digital assets-into a potential super trend. Investors engaging with OroEx are at the forefront of redefining gold as a sustainable and credible asset, emphasizing its importance as genuine wealth within an environmentally and socially responsible framework.

