Donnerstag, 22.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
WKN: A0B6TQ | ISIN: LT0000102030 | Ticker-Symbol: WM8
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.02.2024 | 15:12
Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo AB covering 12 months of 2023

Over 12 months of 2023, Grigeo AB company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipeda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA, Grigeo investiciju valdymas UAB, Grigeo Tissue UAB and Grigeo Hygiene UAB achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 195.4 million. It is by EUR 7.9 million less than over respective period of 2022.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 29.6 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 18.0 million more than in the same period in 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 12 months of 2022, increased by EUR 17.6 million and reached EUR 38.9 million.

The following table summarizes 12-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million 2023 2022 Change
Revenue 195.4 203.2 (3.9%)
EBITDA* 38.9 21.4 82%
Profit before tax (EBT) 29.6 11.7 154%

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 18 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo AB covering 12 months of 2023 (see attachments).

Saulius Martinkevicius

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Grigeo AB, Director of Procurement and Logistics

+370 5 243 58 01


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
