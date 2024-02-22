Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Fourth Quarter and 2023 Year-End Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $290.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $308.2 million during the same quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $7.2 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $8.5 million or $0.39 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $8.2 million or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $15.1 million or $0.69 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $1.36 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.37 billion during the comparable period in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $63.1 million or $2.85 per diluted share, compared to $73.0 million or $3.30 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $64.8 million or $2.92 per diluted share and $79.4 million or $3.59 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Overall we were disappointed in our results. Sales were down 1% in 2023, with the fourth quarter finishing softer than expected, down 5.7% from last year. As we look at our two end markets, we were very pleased with the continued solid performance in our Engineered Solutions business as we experienced strong growth with both new and existing customers. Meanwhile our aftermarket business experienced a challenging quarter, impacting our full-year performance especially when compared to records we set in 2022."
By segment, Vehicle Control sales declined 5.9% in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year performance down 1.7% compared to 2022. The sales results in the quarter were due to a combination of modest changes to customer order patterns as well as general softness in the marketplace. While large customer POS trends were slightly positive early in the quarter, they weakened in December finishing roughly flat overall.
Turning to Temperature Control, weather patterns throughout the year created challenges for this highly seasonal category, with full-year sales down 3.8%. 2022 was the longest and hottest season on record, with full-year sales up 8.4% over the previous year, making for a difficult comparison. The first half of 2023 was unseasonably cool, and while it got quite hot across much of the country in the third quarter, it tends to be difficult to recover from a late start to the selling season. The fourth quarter itself was light, down 19.0%, though it is important to note with the seasonal demand over, it is always far and away our lowest sales quarter and can therefore be quite volatile.
Our Engineered Solutions segment continues to post strong numbers as sales increased 6.7% in the fourth quarter and 4.7% for the year. After several years of building out this new business, we officially launched it as its own operating segment at the start of 2023, and we are delighted to see the ongoing momentum. We are pleased with the overall traction to date in this segment and continue to believe we will be able to capitalize on new awards as well as introduce new products over time to broaden both new and existing customer opportunities.
Consolidated operating profit for the full year, excluding non-operational gains and losses, finished at 7.0%, vs. 8.2% in 2022, and adjusted EBITDA was 9.3% for the year compared to our guidance of approximately 9.5%. Lower sales volumes resulted in lower leverage of fixed costs, even though our pricing actions along with cost reduction initiatives have started to offset lingering inflationary pressures. Customer factoring program expense at $46.0 million was $14.0 million (110 basis points) higher in 2023. And while interest rates remain high, the general consensus is that they will begin to decline later in 2024.
From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on reducing both our inventory and borrowing levels. At year-end, our inventory was $507.1 million, down from $528.7 million at year-end 2022. Additionally, our total debt at year-end stood at $156.2 million as we paid down $83.6 million in the full year of 2023, ending with a net leverage ratio of 1.0X.
As we head into 2024, our outlook for the full year includes an expectation that sales growth will be flat to low single digits and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0% to 9.5%. We remind investors that as part of our distribution center expansion into Shawnee, KS, we will incur roughly $7 -8 million of added costs in 2024 related to increased rent as well as redundancy expenses as we transition away from our Edwardsville, KS distribution center. Additionally, we anticipate approximately $25 million in capital expenditures related to the implementation of upgraded automation capabilities, as well as other equipment and racking, as we outfit the new DC.
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Although the economic backdrop and various geopolitical risks may continue to create volatility in 2024, we are confident in the resiliency of our end markets. We are excited about the partial opening of our new distribution center in just a few months and full opening in 2025 that will expand our capacity and provide additional risk avoidance to our overall distribution footprint. We look to continue to find ways to even better service our customers as well as explore opportunities to partner together for growth in 2024 and well into the future. We thank our employees that make all of this possible."
Conference Call
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 290,756
$ 308,199
$ 1,358,272
$ 1,371,815
COST OF SALES
209,226
218,635
969,446
989,276
GROSS PROFIT
81,530
89,564
388,826
382,539
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
70,326
72,075
293,583
276,626
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,259
1,847
2,642
1,891
OTHER INCOME, NET
2
70
76
113
OPERATING INCOME
9,947
15,712
92,677
104,135
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
(433)
(75)
2,326
4,814
INTEREST EXPENSE
2,521
4,335
13,287
10,617
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
6,993
11,302
81,716
98,332
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
(288)
2,799
18,368
25,206
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
7,281
8,503
63,348
73,126
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(795)
(615)
(28,996)
(17,691)
NET EARNINGS
6,486
7,888
34,352
55,435
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
52
(45)
204
84
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
$ 6,434
$ 7,933
$ 34,148
$ 55,351
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 7,229
$ 8,548
$ 63,144
$ 73,042
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(795)
(615)
(28,996)
(17,691)
TOTAL
$ 6,434
$ 7,933
$ 34,148
$ 55,351
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.33
$ 0.40
$ 2.91
$ 3.37
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.04)
(0.03)
(1.34)
(0.82)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 0.29
$ 0.37
$ 1.57
$ 2.55
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.32
$ 0.39
$ 2.85
$ 3.30
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.03)
(0.03)
(1.31)
(0.80)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 0.29
$ 0.36
$ 1.54
$ 2.50
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
21,836,293
21,578,194
21,716,177
21,683,719
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,310,085
22,030,263
22,161,341
22,139,981
(a)
"SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Profit
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and
Fuel Delivery)
$ 107,320
$ 116,091
$ 450,180
$ 454,571
Electrical and Safety
55,062
57,309
221,782
230,487
Wire sets and other
16,247
16,437
65,970
65,513
Vehicle Control
178,629
189,837
737,932
750,571
-
AC System Components
19,843
26,161
237,756
245,484
Other Thermal Components
24,788
28,960
99,998
105,753
Temperature Control
44,631
55,121
337,754
351,237
Commercial Vehicle
20,218
20,022
83,025
80,275
Construction / Agriculture
8,861
9,208
43,402
42,385
Light Vehicle
21,578
21,010
92,759
91,533
All Other
16,839
13,001
63,400
55,814
Engineered Solutions
67,496
63,241
282,586
270,007
Revenues
$ 290,756
$ 308,199
$ 1,358,272
$ 1,371,815
Gross Margin
Vehicle Control
$ 58,769
32.9 %
$ 62,765
33.1 %
$ 238,215
32.3 %
$ 232,267
30.9 %
Temperature Control
12,375
27.7 %
15,005
27.2 %
95,827
28.4 %
98,913
28.2 %
Engineered Solutions
10,386
15.4 %
11,794
18.6 %
54,784
19.4 %
51,359
19.0 %
All Other
-
-
-
-
Gross Margin
$ 81,530
28.0 %
$ 89,564
29.1 %
$ 388,826
28.6 %
$ 382,539
27.9 %
Selling, General & Administrative
Vehicle Control
$ 41,397
23.2 %
$ 39,649
20.9 %
$ 165,705
22.5 %
$ 151,596
20.2 %
Temperature Control
15,640
35.0 %
14,358
26.0 %
77,376
22.9 %
70,192
20.0 %
Engineered Solutions
9,343
13.8 %
7,780
12.3 %
34,565
12.2 %
32,646
12.1 %
All Other
3,946
3,286
15,937
15,190
Subtotal
70,326
24.2 %
65,073
21.1 %
293,583
21.6 %
269,624
19.7 %
Customer Bankruptcy Charge
-
0.0 %
7,002
2.3 %
-
0.0 %
7,002
0.5 %
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 70,326
24.2 %
$ 72,075
23.4 %
$ 293,583
21.6 %
$ 276,626
20.2 %
Operating Income
Vehicle Control
$ 17,372
9.7 %
$ 23,116
12.2 %
$ 72,510
9.8 %
$ 80,671
10.7 %
Temperature Control
(3,265)
-7.3 %
647
1.2 %
18,451
5.5 %
28,721
8.2 %
Engineered Solutions
1,043
1.5 %
4,014
6.3 %
20,219
7.2 %
18,713
6.9 %
All Other
(3,946)
(3,286)
(15,937)
(15,190)
Subtotal
$ 11,204
3.9 %
$ 24,491
7.9 %
$ 95,243
7.0 %
$ 112,915
8.2 %
Restructuring & Integration
(1,259)
-0.4 %
(1,847)
-0.6 %
(2,642)
-0.2 %
(1,891)
-0.1 %
Customer Bankruptcy Charge
-
0.0 %
(7,002)
-2.3 %
-
0.0 %
(7,002)
-0.5 %
Other Income, Net
2
0.0 %
70
0.0 %
76
0.0 %
113
0.0 %
Operating Income
$ 9,947
3.4 %
$ 15,712
5.1 %
$ 92,677
6.8 %
$ 104,135
7.6 %
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 7,229
$ 8,548
$ 63,144
$ 73,042
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,259
1,847
2,642
1,891
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
-
7,002
-
7,002
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
-
-
(312)
(249)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(327)
(2,301)
(687)
(2,312)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 8,161
$ 15,096
$ 64,787
$ 79,374
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.32
$ 0.39
$ 2.85
$ 3.30
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
0.06
0.08
0.12
0.08
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
-
0.32
-
0.32
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(0.01)
(0.10)
(0.04)
(0.10)
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.37
$ 0.69
$ 2.92
$ 3.59
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 9,947
$ 15,712
$ 92,677
$ 104,135
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,259
1,847
2,642
1,891
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
-
7,002
-
7,002
OTHER INCOME, NET
(2)
(70)
(76)
(113)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 11,204
$ 24,491
$ 95,243
$ 112,915
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 6,993
$ 11,302
$ 81,716
$ 98,332
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
7,561
7,403
29,022
28,298
INTEREST EXPENSE
2,521
4,335
13,287
10,617
EBITDA
17,075
23,040
124,025
137,247
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,259
1,847
2,642
1,891
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
-
7,002
-
7,002
SPECIAL ITEMS
1,259
8,849
2,642
8,893
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 18,334
$ 31,889
$ 126,667
$ 146,140
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023
Vehicle Control
Temperature Control
Engineered Solutions
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 16,608
$ (3,595)
$ 880
$ (3,946)
$ 9,947
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
792
330
137
-
1,259
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
-
-
-
-
-
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
(28)
-
26
-
(2)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 17,372
$ (3,265)
$ 1,043
$ (3,946)
$ 11,204
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 14,862
$ (4,466)
$ 395
$ (3,798)
$ 6,993
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
3,610
985
2,549
417
7,561
INTEREST EXPENSE
1,737
602
690
(508)
2,521
EBITDA
20,209
(2,879)
3,634
(3,889)
17,075
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
792
330
137
-
1,259
SPECIAL ITEMS
792
330
137
-
1,259
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 21,001
$ (2,549)
$ 3,771
$ (3,889)
$ 18,334
% of Net Sales
11.8 %
-5.7 %
5.6 %
6.3 %
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Vehicle Control
Temperature Control
Engineered Solutions
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 16,599
$ (1,615)
$ 4,014
$ (3,286)
$ 15,712
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,452
395
-
-
1,847
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
5,135
1,867
-
-
7,002
OTHER INCOME, NET
(70)
-
-
-
(70)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 23,116
$ 647
$ 4,014
$ (3,286)
$ 24,491
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 13,400
$ (2,848)
$ 3,925
$ (3,175)
$ 11,302
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
3,656
890
2,380
477
7,403
INTEREST EXPENSE
3,140
958
317
(80)
4,335
EBITDA
20,196
(1,000)
6,622
(2,778)
23,040
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,452
395
-
-
1,847
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
5,135
1,867
-
-
7,002
SPECIAL ITEMS
6,587
2,262
-
-
8,849
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 26,783
$ 1,262
$ 6,622
$ (2,778)
$ 31,889
% of Net Sales
14.1 %
2.3 %
10.5 %
10.3 %
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
(In thousands)
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023
Vehicle Control
Temperature Control
Engineered Solutions
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 71,327
$ 17,343
$ 19,944
$ (15,937)
$ 92,677
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,276
1,108
258
-
2,642
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
-
-
-
-
-
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
(93)
-
17
-
(76)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 72,510
$ 18,451
$ 20,219
$ (15,937)
$ 95,243
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 62,856
$ 14,678
$ 20,006
$ (15,824)
$ 81,716
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
13,877
3,424
9,966
1,755
29,022
INTEREST EXPENSE
9,345
3,279
2,306
(1,643)
13,287
EBITDA
86,078
21,381
32,278
(15,712)
124,025
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,276
1,108
258
-
2,642
SPECIAL ITEMS
1,276
1,108
258
-
2,642
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 87,354
$ 22,489
$ 32,536
$ (15,712)
$ 126,667
% of Net Sales
11.8 %
6.7 %
11.5 %
9.3 %
(In thousands)
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Vehicle Control
Temperature Control
Engineered Solutions
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 74,153
$ 26,459
$ 18,713
$ (15,190)
$ 104,135
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,496
395
-
-
1,891
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
5,135
1,867
-
-
7,002
OTHER INCOME, NET
(113)
-
-
-
(113)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 80,671
$ 28,721
$ 18,713
$ (15,190)
$ 112,915
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 67,439
$ 26,047
$ 20,103
$ (15,257)
$ 98,332
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
14,075
2,973
9,557
1,693
28,298
INTEREST EXPENSE
7,816
2,312
804
(315)
10,617
EBITDA
89,330
31,332
30,464
(13,879)
137,247
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,496
395
-
-
1,891
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
5,135
1,867
-
-
7,002
SPECIAL ITEMS
6,631
2,262
-
-
8,893
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 95,961
$ 33,594
$ 30,464
$ (13,879)
$ 146,140
% of Net Sales
12.8 %
9.6 %
11.3 %
10.7 %
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
DECEMBER
DECEMBER
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
$ 32,526
$ 21,150
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
168,327
173,013
ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES
8,045
5,375
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
160,282
167,638
INVENTORIES
507,075
528,715
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
18,240
19,695
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
26,100
25,241
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
744,223
762,439
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
121,872
107,148
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
100,065
49,838
GOODWILL
134,729
132,087
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
92,308
100,504
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
40,533
33,658
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
24,050
41,745
OTHER ASSETS
35,267
27,510
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,293,047
$ 1,254,929
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
$ -
$ 50,000
CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT
5,029
5,031
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
107,455
89,247
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
38,238
37,169
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
18,399
22,952
ACCRUED REBATES
42,278
37,381
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
29,561
31,361
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
63,303
49,990
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
304,263
323,131
LONG-TERM DEBT
151,182
184,589
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY
88,974
40,709
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
72,013
63,305
OTHER LIABILITIES
25,742
22,157
TOTAL LIABILITIES
642,174
633,891
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
635,064
610,020
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
15,809
11,018
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
650,873
621,038
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,293,047
$ 1,254,929
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 34,352
$ 55,435
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
29,022
28,298
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES
28,996
17,691
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
-
7,002
OTHER
7,718
13,064
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
7,965
6,916
INVENTORY
29,494
(67,495)
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
19,645
(48,604)
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
(70)
(5,509)
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
(4,284)
(29,089)
OTHER
(8,578)
(5,242)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
144,260
(27,533)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
(3,954)
(1,934)
CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION
6,779
-
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(28,633)
(25,956)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
108
73
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(25,700)
(27,817)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
(83,558)
111,307
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
-
(29,656)
DIVIDENDS PAID
(25,164)
(23,428)
DIVIDENDS PAID TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(700)
-
PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS
-
(2,128)
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(189)
(595)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(109,611)
55,500
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
2,427
(755)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
11,376
(605)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period
21,150
21,755
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period
$ 32,526
$ 21,150
