Donnerstag, 22.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Fourth Quarter and 2023 Year-End Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $290.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $308.2 million during the same quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $7.2 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $8.5 million or $0.39 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $8.2 million or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $15.1 million or $0.69 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $1.36 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.37 billion during the comparable period in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $63.1 million or $2.85 per diluted share, compared to $73.0 million or $3.30 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $64.8 million or $2.92 per diluted share and $79.4 million or $3.59 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Overall we were disappointed in our results. Sales were down 1% in 2023, with the fourth quarter finishing softer than expected, down 5.7% from last year. As we look at our two end markets, we were very pleased with the continued solid performance in our Engineered Solutions business as we experienced strong growth with both new and existing customers. Meanwhile our aftermarket business experienced a challenging quarter, impacting our full-year performance especially when compared to records we set in 2022."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales declined 5.9% in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year performance down 1.7% compared to 2022. The sales results in the quarter were due to a combination of modest changes to customer order patterns as well as general softness in the marketplace. While large customer POS trends were slightly positive early in the quarter, they weakened in December finishing roughly flat overall.

Turning to Temperature Control, weather patterns throughout the year created challenges for this highly seasonal category, with full-year sales down 3.8%. 2022 was the longest and hottest season on record, with full-year sales up 8.4% over the previous year, making for a difficult comparison. The first half of 2023 was unseasonably cool, and while it got quite hot across much of the country in the third quarter, it tends to be difficult to recover from a late start to the selling season. The fourth quarter itself was light, down 19.0%, though it is important to note with the seasonal demand over, it is always far and away our lowest sales quarter and can therefore be quite volatile.

Our Engineered Solutions segment continues to post strong numbers as sales increased 6.7% in the fourth quarter and 4.7% for the year. After several years of building out this new business, we officially launched it as its own operating segment at the start of 2023, and we are delighted to see the ongoing momentum. We are pleased with the overall traction to date in this segment and continue to believe we will be able to capitalize on new awards as well as introduce new products over time to broaden both new and existing customer opportunities.

Consolidated operating profit for the full year, excluding non-operational gains and losses, finished at 7.0%, vs. 8.2% in 2022, and adjusted EBITDA was 9.3% for the year compared to our guidance of approximately 9.5%. Lower sales volumes resulted in lower leverage of fixed costs, even though our pricing actions along with cost reduction initiatives have started to offset lingering inflationary pressures. Customer factoring program expense at $46.0 million was $14.0 million (110 basis points) higher in 2023. And while interest rates remain high, the general consensus is that they will begin to decline later in 2024.

From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on reducing both our inventory and borrowing levels. At year-end, our inventory was $507.1 million, down from $528.7 million at year-end 2022. Additionally, our total debt at year-end stood at $156.2 million as we paid down $83.6 million in the full year of 2023, ending with a net leverage ratio of 1.0X.

As we head into 2024, our outlook for the full year includes an expectation that sales growth will be flat to low single digits and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0% to 9.5%. We remind investors that as part of our distribution center expansion into Shawnee, KS, we will incur roughly $7 -8 million of added costs in 2024 related to increased rent as well as redundancy expenses as we transition away from our Edwardsville, KS distribution center. Additionally, we anticipate approximately $25 million in capital expenditures related to the implementation of upgraded automation capabilities, as well as other equipment and racking, as we outfit the new DC.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Although the economic backdrop and various geopolitical risks may continue to create volatility in 2024, we are confident in the resiliency of our end markets. We are excited about the partial opening of our new distribution center in just a few months and full opening in 2025 that will expand our capacity and provide additional risk avoidance to our overall distribution footprint. We look to continue to find ways to even better service our customers as well as explore opportunities to partner together for growth in 2024 and well into the future. We thank our employees that make all of this possible."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, February 22, 2024. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q4'23 Earnings Call Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-245-3047 (domestic) or 203-518-9765 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 888-566-0878 (domestic) or 402-220-6925 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations














(In thousands, except per share amounts)




























THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED




DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,




2023



2022



2023



2022




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


NET SALES


$ 290,756



$ 308,199



$ 1,358,272



$ 1,371,815















COST OF SALES


209,226



218,635



969,446



989,276















GROSS PROFIT


81,530



89,564



388,826



382,539















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES


70,326



72,075



293,583



276,626


RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,259



1,847



2,642



1,891


OTHER INCOME, NET


2



70



76



113















OPERATING INCOME


9,947



15,712



92,677



104,135















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET


(433)



(75)



2,326



4,814















INTEREST EXPENSE


2,521



4,335



13,287



10,617















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


6,993



11,302



81,716



98,332















PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES


(288)



2,799



18,368



25,206















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


7,281



8,503



63,348



73,126















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(795)



(615)



(28,996)



(17,691)















NET EARNINGS


6,486



7,888



34,352



55,435















NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

52



(45)



204



84















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)


$ 6,434



$ 7,933



$ 34,148



$ 55,351




























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 7,229



$ 8,548



$ 63,144



$ 73,042


LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(795)



(615)



(28,996)



(17,691)


TOTAL


$ 6,434



$ 7,933



$ 34,148



$ 55,351




























NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP













BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 0.33



$ 0.40



$ 2.91



$ 3.37


DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(0.04)



(0.03)



(1.34)



(0.82)


NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC


$ 0.29



$ 0.37



$ 1.57



$ 2.55




























DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 0.32



$ 0.39



$ 2.85



$ 3.30


DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(0.03)



(0.03)



(1.31)



(0.80)


NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED


$ 0.29



$ 0.36



$ 1.54



$ 2.50




























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES


21,836,293



21,578,194



21,716,177



21,683,719


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES


22,310,085



22,030,263



22,161,341



22,139,981




(a)

"SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Profit














(In thousands)















THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED




DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,




2023



2022



2023



2022




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Revenues













Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and













Fuel Delivery)


$ 107,320



$ 116,091



$ 450,180



$ 454,571


Electrical and Safety


55,062



57,309



221,782



230,487


Wire sets and other


16,247



16,437



65,970



65,513


Vehicle Control


178,629



189,837



737,932



750,571







-








AC System Components


19,843



26,161



237,756



245,484


Other Thermal Components


24,788



28,960



99,998



105,753


Temperature Control


44,631



55,121



337,754



351,237















Commercial Vehicle


20,218



20,022



83,025



80,275


Construction / Agriculture


8,861



9,208



43,402



42,385


Light Vehicle


21,578



21,010



92,759



91,533


All Other


16,839



13,001



63,400



55,814


Engineered Solutions


67,496



63,241



282,586



270,007















Revenues


$ 290,756



$ 308,199



$ 1,358,272



$ 1,371,815















Gross Margin













Vehicle Control


$ 58,769

32.9 %


$ 62,765

33.1 %


$ 238,215

32.3 %


$ 232,267

30.9 %

Temperature Control


12,375

27.7 %


15,005

27.2 %


95,827

28.4 %


98,913

28.2 %

Engineered Solutions


10,386

15.4 %


11,794

18.6 %


54,784

19.4 %


51,359

19.0 %

All Other


-



-



-



-


Gross Margin


$ 81,530

28.0 %


$ 89,564

29.1 %


$ 388,826

28.6 %


$ 382,539

27.9 %














Selling, General & Administrative













Vehicle Control


$ 41,397

23.2 %


$ 39,649

20.9 %


$ 165,705

22.5 %


$ 151,596

20.2 %

Temperature Control


15,640

35.0 %


14,358

26.0 %


77,376

22.9 %


70,192

20.0 %

Engineered Solutions


9,343

13.8 %


7,780

12.3 %


34,565

12.2 %


32,646

12.1 %

All Other


3,946



3,286



15,937



15,190


Subtotal


70,326

24.2 %


65,073

21.1 %


293,583

21.6 %


269,624

19.7 %

Customer Bankruptcy Charge


-

0.0 %


7,002

2.3 %


-

0.0 %


7,002

0.5 %

Selling, General & Administrative


$ 70,326

24.2 %


$ 72,075

23.4 %


$ 293,583

21.6 %


$ 276,626

20.2 %














Operating Income













Vehicle Control


$ 17,372

9.7 %


$ 23,116

12.2 %


$ 72,510

9.8 %


$ 80,671

10.7 %

Temperature Control


(3,265)

-7.3 %


647

1.2 %


18,451

5.5 %


28,721

8.2 %

Engineered Solutions


1,043

1.5 %


4,014

6.3 %


20,219

7.2 %


18,713

6.9 %

All Other


(3,946)



(3,286)



(15,937)



(15,190)


Subtotal


$ 11,204

3.9 %


$ 24,491

7.9 %


$ 95,243

7.0 %


$ 112,915

8.2 %

Restructuring & Integration


(1,259)

-0.4 %


(1,847)

-0.6 %


(2,642)

-0.2 %


(1,891)

-0.1 %

Customer Bankruptcy Charge


-

0.0 %


(7,002)

-2.3 %


-

0.0 %


(7,002)

-0.5 %

Other Income, Net


2

0.0 %


70

0.0 %


76

0.0 %


113

0.0 %

Operating Income


$ 9,947

3.4 %


$ 15,712

5.1 %


$ 92,677

6.8 %


$ 104,135

7.6 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures











(In thousands, except per share amounts)












THREE MONTHS ENDED


TWELVE MONTHS ENDED




DECEMBER 31,


DECEMBER 31,




2023


2022


2023


2022




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 7,229


$ 8,548


$ 63,144


$ 73,042












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,259


1,847


2,642


1,891


CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


-


7,002


-


7,002


CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD


-


-


(312)


(249)


INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


(327)


(2,301)


(687)


(2,312)












NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 8,161


$ 15,096


$ 64,787


$ 79,374






















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP



















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 0.32


$ 0.39


$ 2.85


$ 3.30












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


0.06


0.08


0.12


0.08


CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


-


0.32


-


0.32


CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD


-


-


(0.01)


(0.01)


INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


(0.01)


(0.10)


(0.04)


(0.10)












NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 0.37


$ 0.69


$ 2.92


$ 3.59






















OPERATING INCOME




















GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 9,947


$ 15,712


$ 92,677


$ 104,135












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,259


1,847


2,642


1,891


CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


-


7,002


-


7,002


OTHER INCOME, NET


(2)


(70)


(76)


(113)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 11,204


$ 24,491


$ 95,243


$ 112,915












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS




















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 6,993


$ 11,302


$ 81,716


$ 98,332












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


7,561


7,403


29,022


28,298


INTEREST EXPENSE


2,521


4,335


13,287


10,617


EBITDA


17,075


23,040


124,025


137,247












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,259


1,847


2,642


1,891


CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


-


7,002


-


7,002


SPECIAL ITEMS


1,259


8,849


2,642


8,893












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 18,334


$ 31,889


$ 126,667


$ 146,140





MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments













(In thousands)


THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023




Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Engineered Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 16,608


$ (3,595)


$ 880


$ (3,946)


$ 9,947














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


792


330


137


-


1,259


CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


-


-


-


-


-


OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET


(28)


-


26


-


(2)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 17,372


$ (3,265)


$ 1,043


$ (3,946)


$ 11,204














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 14,862


$ (4,466)


$ 395


$ (3,798)


$ 6,993














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


3,610


985


2,549


417


7,561


INTEREST EXPENSE


1,737


602


690


(508)


2,521


EBITDA


20,209


(2,879)


3,634


(3,889)


17,075














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


792


330


137


-


1,259


SPECIAL ITEMS


792


330


137


-


1,259














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 21,001


$ (2,549)


$ 3,771


$ (3,889)


$ 18,334


% of Net Sales


11.8 %


-5.7 %


5.6 %




6.3 %














(In thousands)


THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022




Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Engineered Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 16,599


$ (1,615)


$ 4,014


$ (3,286)


$ 15,712














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,452


395


-


-


1,847


CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


5,135


1,867


-


-


7,002


OTHER INCOME, NET


(70)


-


-


-


(70)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 23,116


$ 647


$ 4,014


$ (3,286)


$ 24,491














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 13,400


$ (2,848)


$ 3,925


$ (3,175)


$ 11,302














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


3,656


890


2,380


477


7,403


INTEREST EXPENSE


3,140


958


317


(80)


4,335


EBITDA


20,196


(1,000)


6,622


(2,778)


23,040














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,452


395


-


-


1,847


CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


5,135


1,867


-


-


7,002


SPECIAL ITEMS


6,587


2,262


-


-


8,849














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 26,783


$ 1,262


$ 6,622


$ (2,778)


$ 31,889


% of Net Sales


14.1 %


2.3 %


10.5 %




10.3 %





MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments













(In thousands)


TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023




Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Engineered Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 71,327


$ 17,343


$ 19,944


$ (15,937)


$ 92,677














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,276


1,108


258


-


2,642


CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


-


-


-


-


-


OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET


(93)


-


17


-


(76)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 72,510


$ 18,451


$ 20,219


$ (15,937)


$ 95,243














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 62,856


$ 14,678


$ 20,006


$ (15,824)


$ 81,716














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


13,877


3,424


9,966


1,755


29,022


INTEREST EXPENSE


9,345


3,279


2,306


(1,643)


13,287


EBITDA


86,078


21,381


32,278


(15,712)


124,025














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,276


1,108


258


-


2,642


SPECIAL ITEMS


1,276


1,108


258


-


2,642














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 87,354


$ 22,489


$ 32,536


$ (15,712)


$ 126,667


% of Net Sales


11.8 %


6.7 %


11.5 %




9.3 %














(In thousands)


TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022




Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Engineered Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 74,153


$ 26,459


$ 18,713


$ (15,190)


$ 104,135














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,496


395


-


-


1,891


CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


5,135


1,867


-


-


7,002


OTHER INCOME, NET


(113)


-


-


-


(113)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 80,671


$ 28,721


$ 18,713


$ (15,190)


$ 112,915














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 67,439


$ 26,047


$ 20,103


$ (15,257)


$ 98,332














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


14,075


2,973


9,557


1,693


28,298


INTEREST EXPENSE


7,816


2,312


804


(315)


10,617


EBITDA


89,330


31,332


30,464


(13,879)


137,247














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,496


395


-


-


1,891


CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


5,135


1,867


-


-


7,002


SPECIAL ITEMS


6,631


2,262


-


-


8,893














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 95,961


$ 33,594


$ 30,464


$ (13,879)


$ 146,140


% of Net Sales


12.8 %


9.6 %


11.3 %




10.7 %





MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets








(In thousands)









DECEMBER




DECEMBER



2023




2022



(Unaudited)












ASSETS








CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


$ 32,526




$ 21,150








ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS


168,327




173,013

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES


8,045




5,375

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET


160,282




167,638








INVENTORIES


507,075




528,715

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY


18,240




19,695

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS


26,100




25,241








TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


744,223




762,439








PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET


121,872




107,148

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS


100,065




49,838

GOODWILL


134,729




132,087

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET


92,308




100,504

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES


40,533




33,658

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES


24,050




41,745

OTHER ASSETS


35,267




27,510








TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,293,047




$ 1,254,929















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY


$ -




$ 50,000

CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

5,029




5,031

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE


107,455




89,247

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS


38,238




37,169

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY


18,399




22,952

ACCRUED REBATES


42,278




37,381

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS


29,561




31,361

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES


63,303




49,990








TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


304,263




323,131








LONG-TERM DEBT


151,182




184,589

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY


88,974




40,709

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES


72,013




63,305

OTHER LIABILITIES


25,742




22,157








TOTAL LIABILITIES


642,174




633,891








TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


635,064




610,020

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST


15,809




11,018

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


650,873




621,038








TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 1,293,047




$ 1,254,929

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows








(In thousands)













TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



2023



2022



(Unaudited)








CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES












NET EARNINGS

$ 34,352



$ 55,435


ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH






PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

29,022



28,298


LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

28,996



17,691


CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-



7,002


OTHER

7,718



13,064


CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:






ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

7,965



6,916


INVENTORY

29,494



(67,495)


ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

19,645



(48,604)


PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(70)



(5,509)


SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

(4,284)



(29,089)


OTHER

(8,578)



(5,242)


NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

144,260



(27,533)














CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES












ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(3,954)



(1,934)


CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION

6,779



-


CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(28,633)



(25,956)


OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

108



73


NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(25,700)



(27,817)














CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES












NET CHANGE IN DEBT

(83,558)



111,307


PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

-



(29,656)


DIVIDENDS PAID

(25,164)



(23,428)


DIVIDENDS PAID TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

(700)



-


PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS

-



(2,128)


OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(189)



(595)


NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(109,611)



55,500














EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

2,427



(755)


NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

11,376



(605)


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

21,150



21,755


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$ 32,526



$ 21,150

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

