Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Becomes Astrana Health, Inc.

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, announced today it will formally change its name from Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed") to Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana Health"). As previously announced, the Company will begin trading under the ticker symbol "ASTH." Both changes will take effect February 26, 2024.

ApolloMed is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Asher Dewhurst

[email protected]

