Grubhub Grows Convenience Offering with CVS Pharmacy

Just in time for the start of daylight saving time, customers can score deals on health, wellness and other convenience items so they can spring forward with ease

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub , a leading online mobile food ordering and delivery platform, is now offering inventory of thousands of wellness, beauty, household and other convenience items from CVS Pharmacy on the Grubhub Marketplace. More than 6,000 CVS locations are available on Grubhub across 48 states.

With daylight saving time around the corner on March 10, Grubhub surveyed consumers to better understand the implications of the time change. 62% of respondents said they feel the effects of the time change for at least a week, and 51% said the time change makes them tired for a few days.* So to help customers spring forward with ease and fight any grogginess from losing that hour of sleep, Grubhub is delivering a little bit of joy with a Daylight Saving Essentials promotion where customers can score free health and wellness favorites to help them bounce back from that hour less of sleep.

From March 9 to March 13, customers who order from CVS Pharmacy on Grubhub can get a free item from an assortment of Daylight Saving Essentials with delivery orders of $20 or more.** You can find the Daylight Saving Essentials as a special menu category from CVS on Grubhub featuring energy-boosting must-haves including coffee, protein bars, tea, supplements and more. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Customers who are members of Grubhub+ will get access to $0 delivery fees on eligible orders from CVS Pharmacy.

"We're proud to further establish our convenience offering with CVS Pharmacy - a beloved household name - and give customers more access to thousands of items from a store near them," said Ariella Kurshan, senior vice president of growth and marketing at Grubhub. "There's never been a better time to add CVS Pharmacy to our roster so that customers can stock up on all the health and wellness essentials to keep them going this winter and beyond."

CVS Pharmacy is the latest convenience offering on Grubhub's Marketplace, joining GoPuff, Rite Aid, and 7-Eleven.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 355,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

*Survey findings based on a 2023 Grubhub consumer survey

**Terms apply. Available for delivery orders from participating CVS locations on the Grubhub platform (including Seamless). Order subtotal must be at least $20 (before tax, tip, and fees). Discount only applicable to items within the 'Daylight Savings Essentials' category. Limit one (1) use per diner. Users remain responsible for any applicable tax, fees, and optional tip. Available 3/9/2024 12:00 AM local time - 3/13/2024 11:59 PM local time.

