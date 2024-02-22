NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) today provided its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

MFA generated GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of $81.5 million, or $0.80 per basic and $0.76 per diluted common share. Distributable earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, were $49.7 million, or $0.49 per common share.

GAAP book value at December 31, 2023 was $13.98 per common share. Economic book value, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $14.57 per common share.

Total economic return was 7.8% for the fourth quarter.

MFA closed the year with unrestricted cash of $318.0 million.

MFA paid a regular cash dividend of $0.35 per common share on January 31, 2024.

Full Year 2023 Highlights:

MFA delivered a total stockholder return of 30.7% for 2023.

GAAP net income was $47.3 million, or $0.46 per basic and diluted common share, up from $(264.5 million), or $(2.57) per common share, in 2022.

Distributable earnings were $1.59 per common share in 2023, down from $1.85 per common share in 2022.

MFA paid quarterly dividends of $0.35 per common share throughout 2023, totaling $1.40 per common share.

Total economic return was 2.7% for 2023.

Asset yield averaged 6.16% in 2023, up from 5.20% in 2022.

Net interest spread averaged 2.05% in 2023, up from 1.74% in 2022.

Loan acquisitions were $3.0 billion, including $2.1 billion of funded originations of business purpose loans (including draws on Transitional loans) and $0.9 billion of Non-QM loan acquisitions.

MFA added $456.7 million of Agency MBS throughout 2023.

MFA completed eight securitizations in 2023 collateralized by $2.2 billion unpaid principal balance (UPB) of loans, including $1.4 billion UPB of Non-QM loans, $418.6 million UPB of SFR loans and $376.1 million UPB of Transitional loans.

Interest income totaled $605.6 million, up from $482.4 million in 2022.

Lima One generated $43.4 million of origination, servicing and other fee income.

"In another historically volatile year, MFA stockholders earned a total return of 30.7% in 2023," said Craig Knutson, MFA's CEO and President. "In addition, MFA produced a total economic return of 2.7% while generating $1.59 per share of Distributable earnings. These results are a testament to our focused approach to risk management and to the success of our strategic initiatives."

Commenting on the quarter, Mr. Knutson stated: "We are pleased to report strong earnings to conclude 2023. Although interest rates and credit spreads remained turbulent during the fourth quarter, we continued to add high-yielding assets to our balance sheet while keeping our funding costs relatively stable. Our total economic return was 7.8% and we once again generated Distributable earnings in excess of our dividend."

Mr. Knutson continued: "We acquired or originated more than $850 million of residential mortgage loans during the quarter with an average coupon of 10%. This includes nearly $600 million in new business purpose loans originated by our wholly-owned subsidiary Lima One, which exceeded $2 billion in originations in 2023 for the second consecutive year. We also added to our Agency MBS position when spreads were historically wide in October."

"Our net interest spread and net interest margin both remained healthy at 2.13% and 2.96%, respectively. While delinquencies in our Purchased Performing Loan portfolios rose modestly, they remain low and we believe are mitigated by proactive asset management. We completed two securitizations during the fourth quarter totaling over $450 million, bringing total issuance in 2023 to $1.8 billion, and we issued an additional securitization earlier this month. We also continued to benefit from our $3.3 billion interest rate swap position, which generated a net positive carry of $31 million during the quarter."

"We repurchased $10 million of our convertible notes during the fourth quarter and another $40 million so far in 2024, reducing the outstanding balance to less than $170 million. Finally, last month we issued $115 million of five-year 8.875% senior unsecured notes due in February 2029."

Q4 2023 Portfolio Activity

Loan acquisitions were $860.4 million, including $572.9 million of funded originations of business purpose loans (including draws on Transitional loans) and $287.5 million of Non-QM loan acquisitions, bringing MFA's residential whole loan balance to $9.0 billion.

Lima One funded $417.0 million of new business purpose loans with a maximum loan amount of $594.0 million. Further, $155.9 million of draws were funded on previously originated Transitional loans. Lima One generated $10.8 million of origination, servicing, and other fee income.

MFA added $22.3 million of Agency MBS during the quarter, bringing its total Securities portfolio to $746.1 million.

Asset dispositions included $78.5 million of Non-QM loans and $18.2 million of MSR-related securities.

MFA continued to reduce its REO portfolio, selling 71 properties in the fourth quarter for aggregate proceeds of $22.6 million and generating $2.2 million of gains.

60+ day delinquencies (measured as a percentage of UPB) for Purchased Performing Loans increased to 3.8% from 3.1% in the third quarter. Combined Purchased Credit Deteriorated and Purchased Non-Performing 60+ day delinquencies declined to 24.5% from 25.9% in the third quarter.

MFA completed two loan securitizations during the quarter, collateralized by $520.1 million UPB of loans, including $294.6 million of Non-QM loans and $225.5 million of Transitional loans, bringing its securitized debt to approximately $4.8 billion.

MFA maintained its position in interest rate swaps at a notional amount of approximately $3.3 billion. At December 31, 2023, these swaps had a weighted average fixed pay interest rate of 1.85% and a weighted average variable receive interest rate of 5.38%.

MFA estimates the net effective duration of its investment portfolio at December 31, 2023 declined to 0.91 from 1.05 at September 30, 2023.

MFA's Debt/Net Equity Ratio was 4.5x and recourse leverage was 1.7x at December 31, 2023.

The following table presents MFA's asset allocation as of December 31, 2023, and the fourth quarter 2023 yield on average interest-earning assets, average cost of funds and net interest rate spread for the various asset types.

Table 1 - Asset Allocation At December 31, 2023 Purchased Performing Loans (1) Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans (2) Purchased Non-Performing Loans Securities, at fair value Real Estate Owned Other,

net (3) Total (Dollars in Millions) Fair Value/Carrying Value $ 7,918 $ 418 $ 705 $ 746 $ 110 $ 644 $ 10,541 Receivable/(Payable) for Unsettled Transactions (104 ) - - - - - (104 ) Financing Agreements with Non-mark-to-market Collateral Provisions (1,217 ) - - - - - (1,217 ) Financing Agreements with Mark-to-market Collateral Provisions (1,348 ) (144 ) (220 ) (623 ) (25 ) - (2,360 ) Securitized Debt (4,234 ) (234 ) (272 ) - (11 ) - (4,751 ) Convertible Senior Notes - - - - - (209 ) (209 ) Net Equity Allocated $ 1,015 $ 40 $ 213 $ 123 $ 74 $ 435 $ 1,900 Debt/Net Equity Ratio (4) 6.7 x 9.5 x 2.3 x 5.1 x 0.5 x 4.5 x For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets (5) 6.22 % 6.49 % 9.65 % 7.20 % N/A 6.46 % Less Average Cost of Funds (6) (4.43 ) (2.68 ) (3.63 ) (3.75 ) (6.03 ) (4.33 ) Net Interest Rate Spread 1.79 % 3.81 % 6.02 % 3.45 % (6.03 )% 2.13 %

(1) Includes $3.7 billion of Non-QM loans, $2.4 billion of Transitional loans, $1.6 billion of Single-family rental loans, $68.9 million of Seasoned performing loans, and $55.8 million of Agency eligible investor loans. At December 31, 2023, the total fair value of these loans is estimated to be $7.9 billion. (2) At December 31, 2023, the total fair value of these loans is estimated to be $438.7 million. (3) Includes $318.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, $170.2 million of restricted cash, and $19.8 million of capital contributions made to loan origination partners, as well as other assets and other liabilities. (4) Total Debt/Net Equity ratio represents the sum of borrowings under our financing agreements as a multiple of net equity allocated. (5) Yields reported on our interest earning assets are calculated based on the interest income recorded and the average amortized cost for the quarter of the respective asset. At December 31, 2023, the amortized cost of our Securities, at fair value, was $722.3 million. In addition, the yield for residential whole loans was 6.46%, net of one basis point of servicing fee expense incurred during the quarter. For GAAP reporting purposes, such expenses are included in Loan servicing and other related operating expenses in our statement of operations. (6) Average cost of funds includes interest on financing agreements, Convertible Senior Notes and securitized debt. Cost of funding also includes the impact of the net carry (the difference between swap interest income received and swap interest expense paid) on our interest rate swap agreements (or Swaps). While we have not elected hedge accounting treatment for Swaps and accordingly net carry is not presented in interest expense in our consolidated statement of operations, we believe it is appropriate to allocate net carry to the cost of funding to reflect the economic impact of our Swaps on the funding costs shown in the table above. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, this decreased the overall funding cost by 140 basis points for our overall portfolio, 140 basis points for our Residential whole loans, 142 basis points for our Purchased Performing Loans, 143 basis points for our Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans, 102 basis points for our Purchased Non-Performing Loans and 206 basis points for our Securities, at fair value.

The following table presents the activity for our residential mortgage asset portfolio for the three months ended December 31, 2023:

Table 2 - Investment Portfolio Activity Q4 2023 (In Millions) September 30, 2023 Runoff (1) Acquisitions (2) Other (3) December 31, 2023 Change Residential whole loans and REO $ 8,537 $ (400) $ 860 $ 154 $ 9,151 $ 614 Securities, at fair value 724 (8) 22 8 746 22 Totals $ 9,261 $ (408) $ 882 $ 162 $ 9,897 $ 636

(1) Primarily includes principal repayments and sales of REO. (2) Includes draws on previously originated Transitional loans. (3) Primarily includes sales, changes in fair value and changes in the allowance for credit losses.

The following tables present information on our investments in residential whole loans.

Table 3 - Portfolio composition Held at Carrying Value Held at Fair Value Total (Dollars in Thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Purchased Performing Loans: Non-QM loans $ 843,884 $ 987,282 $ 2,961,693 $ 2,372,548 $ 3,805,577 $ 3,359,830 Transitional loans (1) 35,467 75,188 2,326,029 1,342,032 2,361,496 1,417,220 Single-family rental loans 172,213 210,833 1,462,583 1,165,741 1,634,796 1,376,574 Seasoned performing loans 68,945 82,932 - - 68,945 82,932 Agency eligible investor loans - - 55,779 51,094 55,779 51,094 Total Purchased Performing Loans $ 1,120,509 $ 1,356,235 $ 6,806,084 $ 4,931,415 $ 7,926,593 $ 6,287,650 Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans $ 429,726 $ 470,294 $ - $ - $ 429,726 $ 470,294 Allowance for Credit Losses $ (20,451 ) $ (35,314 ) $ - $ - $ (20,451 ) $ (35,314 ) Purchased Non-Performing Loans $ - $ - $ 705,424 $ 796,109 $ 705,424 $ 796,109 Total Residential Whole Loans $ 1,529,784 $ 1,791,215 $ 7,511,508 $ 5,727,524 $ 9,041,292 $ 7,518,739 Number of loans 6,326 7,126 19,075 16,717 25,401 23,843

(1) As of December 31, 2023 includes $1.2 billion of loans collateralized by one-to-four family residential properties, including $471.1 million of loans collateralized by new construction projects at origination, and $1.2 billion of loans collateralized by multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2022 includes $784.9 million of loans collateralized by one-to-four family residential properties and $632.3 million of loans collateralized by multi-family properties.

Table 4 - Yields and average balances For the Three-Month Period Ended (Dollars in Thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Interest Average Balance Average Yield Interest Average Balance Average Yield Interest Average Balance Average Yield Purchased Performing Loans: Non-QM loans $ 51,997 $ 4,111,425 5.06 % $ 51,724 $ 4,053,924 5.10 % $ 41,621 $ 3,767,900 4.42 % Transitional loans 48,358 2,249,974 8.60 % 40,223 1,927,533 8.35 % 26,134 1,335,471 7.83 % Single-family rental loans 25,598 1,702,940 6.01 % 24,087 1,639,626 5.88 % 20,237 1,483,529 5.46 % Seasoned performing loans 1,191 71,207 6.69 % 1,095 74,345 5.89 % 1,283 84,876 6.05 % Agency eligible investor loans 512 69,436 2.95 % 486 71,306 2.73 % 7,631 1,021,007 2.99 % Total Purchased Performing Loans 127,656 8,204,982 6.22 % 117,615 7,766,734 6.06 % 96,906 7,692,783 5.04 % Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans 7,051 434,650 6.49 % 7,371 444,568 6.63 % 7,830 474,971 6.59 % Purchased Non-Performing Loans 15,080 624,910 9.65 % 15,552 648,959 9.59 % 20,252 726,303 11.15 % Total Residential Whole Loans $ 149,787 $ 9,264,542 6.47 % $ 140,538 $ 8,860,261 6.34 % $ 124,988 $ 8,894,057 5.62 %

Table 5 - Net Interest Spread For the Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Purchased Performing Loans Net Yield (1) 6.22 % 6.06 % 5.04 % Cost of Funding (2) 4.43 % 4.23 % 3.70 % Net Interest Spread 1.79 % 1.83 % 1.34 % Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans Net Yield (1) 6.49 % 6.63 % 6.59 % Cost of Funding (2) 2.68 % 2.43 % 2.13 % Net Interest Spread 3.81 % 4.20 % 4.46 % Purchased Non-Performing Loans Net Yield (1) 9.65 % 9.59 % 11.15 % Cost of Funding (2) 3.63 % 3.65 % 3.01 % Net Interest Spread 6.02 % 5.94 % 8.14 % Total Residential Whole Loans Net Yield (1) 6.47 % 6.34 % 5.62 % Cost of Funding (2) 4.29 % 4.10 % 3.56 % Net Interest Spread 2.18 % 2.24 % 2.06 %

(1) Reflects annualized interest income on Residential whole loans divided by average amortized cost of Residential whole loans. Excludes servicing costs. (2) Reflects annualized interest expense divided by average balance of agreements with mark-to-market collateral provisions (repurchase agreements), agreements with non-mark-to-market collateral provisions, and securitized debt. Cost of funding shown in the table above includes the impact of the net carry (the difference between swap interest income received and swap interest expense paid) on our Swaps. While we have not elected hedge accounting treatment for Swaps, and, accordingly, net carry is not presented in interest expense in our consolidated statement of operations, we believe it is appropriate to allocate net carry to the cost of funding to reflect the economic impact of our Swaps on the funding costs shown in the table above. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, this decreased the overall funding cost by 140 basis points for our Residential whole loans, 142 basis points for our Purchased Performing Loans, 143 basis points for our Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans, and 102 basis points for our Purchased Non-Performing Loans. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, this decreased the overall funding cost by 143 basis points for our Residential whole loans, 146 basis points for our Purchased Performing Loans, 161 basis points for our Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans, and 89 basis points for our Purchased Non-Performing Loans. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, this decreased the overall funding cost by 89 basis points for our Residential whole loans, 87 basis points for our Purchased Performing Loans, 141 basis points for our Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans, and 76 basis points for our Purchased Non-Performing Loans.

Table 6 - Credit related metrics/Residential Whole Loans

December 31, 2023

Fair Value / Carrying Value Unpaid Principal Balance ("UPB") Weighted Average Coupon (2) Weighted Average Term to Maturity (Months) Weighted Average LTV Ratio (3) Weighted Average Original FICO (4) Aging by UPB 60+

DQ % 60+ LTV (3) Past Due Days (Dollars In Thousands) Current 30-59 60-89 90+ Purchased Performing Loans: Non-QM loans (5) $ 3,700,052 $ 3,934,798 5.78 % 344 65 % 735 $ 3,732,327 $ 98,017 $ 29,587 $ 74,867 2.7 % 63.9 % Transitional loans (1) 2,358,909 2,368,121 9.22 10 64 747 2,187,161 61,024 26,618 93,318 5.1 65.1 Single-family rental loans 1,630,442 1,729,923 6.30 320 70 738 1,636,810 12,543 12,314 68,256 4.7 109.1 Seasoned performing loans 68,924 75,715 4.58 143 28 725 72,126 1,045 235 2,309 3.4 33.6 Agency eligible investor loans 55,779 66,830 3.44 332 66 758 65,094 1,508 - 228 0.3 73.4 Total Purchased Performing Loans $ 7,814,106 $ 8,175,387 6.86 % 240 3.8 % Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans $ 418,109 $ 506,828 4.83 % 267 59 % N/A $ 379,970 $ 44,731 $ 12,814 $ 69,313 16.2 % 64.3 % Purchased Non-Performing Loans $ 705,424 $ 772,737 5.21 % 270 62 % N/A $ 444,491 $ 96,464 $ 31,560 $ 200,222 30.0 % 70.7 % Residential whole loans, total or weighted average $ 8,937,639 $ 9,454,952 6.04 % 234 6.6 %

(1) As of December 31, 2023 Transitional loans includes $1.2 billion of loans collateralized by multi-family properties with a weighted average term to maturity of 14 months and a weighted average LTV ratio of 63%. As of December 31, 2022, Transitional loans includes $632.3 million of loans collateralized by multi-family properties with a weighted average term to maturity of 18 months and a weighted average LTV ratio of 64%. (2) Weighted average is calculated based on the interest bearing principal balance of each loan within the related category. For loans acquired with servicing rights released by the seller, interest rates included in the calculation do not reflect loan servicing fees. For loans acquired with servicing rights retained by the seller, interest rates included in the calculation are net of servicing fees. (3) LTV represents the ratio of the total unpaid principal balance of the loan to the estimated value of the collateral securing the related loan as of the most recent date available, which may be the origination date. For Transitional loans, the LTV presented is the ratio of the maximum unpaid principal balance of the loan, including unfunded commitments, to the estimated "after repaired" value of the collateral securing the related loan, where available. For certain Transitional loans, totaling $551.3 million at December 31, 2023, an after repaired valuation was not obtained and the loan was underwritten based on an "as is" valuation. The weighted average LTV of these loans based on the current unpaid principal balance and the valuation obtained during underwriting, is 68% at December 31, 2023. Excluded from the calculation of weighted average LTV are certain low value loans secured by vacant lots, for which the LTV ratio is not meaningful. 60+ LTV has been calculated on a consistent basis. (4) Excludes loans for which no Fair Isaac Corporation ("FICO") score is available. (5) Excluded from the table above are approximately $103.7 million of Residential whole loans, at fair value for which the closing of the purchase transaction had not occurred as of December 31, 2023.

Table 7 - Shock Table

The information presented in the following "Shock Table" projects the potential impact of sudden parallel changes in interest rates on the value of our portfolio, including the impact of Swaps and securitized debt, based on the assets in our investment portfolio at December 31, 2023. Changes in portfolio value are measured as the percentage change when comparing the projected portfolio value to the base interest rate scenario at December 31, 2023.

Change in Interest Rates Percentage Change in Portfolio Value Percentage Change in Total Stockholders' Equity +100 Basis Point Increase (1.17) % (6.53) % + 50 Basis Point Increase (0.52) % (2.92) % Actual at December 31, 2023 - % - % - 50 Basis Point Decrease 0.40 % 2.23 % -100 Basis Point Decrease 0.68 % 3.76 %

MFA FINANCIAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) Assets: Residential whole loans, net ($7,511,508 and $5,727,524 held at fair value, respectively) (1) $ 9,041,292 $ 7,518,739 Securities, at fair value 746,090 333,364 Cash and cash equivalents 318,000 334,183 Restricted cash 170,211 159,898 Other assets 497,097 766,221 Total Assets $ 10,772,690 $ 9,112,405 Liabilities: Financing agreements ($4,633,660 and $3,898,744 held at fair value, respectively) $ 8,536,745 $ 6,812,086 Other liabilities 336,030 311,470 Total Liabilities $ 8,872,775 $ 7,123,556 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 7.5% Series B cumulative redeemable; 8,050 shares authorized; 8,000 shares issued and outstanding ($200,000 aggregate liquidation preference) $ 80 $ 80 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 6.5% Series C fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable; 12,650 shares authorized; 11,000 shares issued and outstanding ($275,000 aggregate liquidation preference) 110 110 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 874,300 and 874,300 shares authorized; 101,916 and 101,802 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,019 1,018 Additional paid-in capital, in excess of par 3,698,767 3,684,291 Accumulated deficit (1,817,759 ) (1,717,991 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,698 21,341 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 1,899,915 $ 1,988,849 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 10,772,690 $ 9,112,405

(1) Includes approximately $5.7 billion and $4.0 billion of Residential whole loans transferred to consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Such assets can be used only to settle the obligations of each respective VIE.

MFA FINANCIAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest Income: Residential whole loans $ 149,787 $ 124,988 $ 537,883 $ 441,223 Securities, at fair value 13,175 12,740 42,376 28,921 Other interest-earning assets 1,467 2,366 9,027 7,437 Cash and cash equivalent investments 5,448 2,783 16,311 4,838 Interest Income $ 169,877 $ 142,877 $ 605,597 $ 482,419 Interest Expense: Asset-backed and other collateralized financing arrangements $ 119,665 $ 83,277 $ 413,517 $ 243,083 Other interest expense 3,748 3,949 15,601 15,760 Interest Expense $ 123,413 $ 87,226 $ 429,118 $ 258,843 Net Interest Income $ 46,464 $ 55,651 $ 176,479 $ 223,576 Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses on Residential Whole Loans $ 7,876 $ 1,540 $ 8,853 $ 2,646 Provision for Credit Losses on Other Assets - - - (28,579 ) Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses $ 54,340 $ 57,191 $ 185,332 $ 197,643 Other Income/(Loss), net: Net gain/(loss) on residential whole loans measured at fair value through earnings $ 224,273 $ (68,828 ) $ 89,850 $ (866,762 ) Impairment and other net gain/(loss) on securities and other portfolio investments 22,024 (8,909 ) 6,225 (25,067 ) Net gain on real estate owned 888 5,602 9,392 25,379 Net gain/(loss) on derivatives used for risk management purposes (70,342 ) 1,458 3,761 255,179 Net gain/(loss) on securitized debt measured at fair value through earnings (111,689 ) 43,091 (99,589 ) 290,639 Lima One - origination, servicing and other fee income 10,822 9,206 43,384 46,745 Net realized loss on residential whole loans held at carrying value (1,240 ) - (1,240 ) - Other, net 1,407 1,866 11,331 8,623 Other Income/(Loss), net $ 76,143 $ (16,514 ) $ 63,114 $ (265,264 ) Operating and Other Expense: Compensation and benefits $ 19,347 $ 17,049 $ 85,799 $ 76,728 Other general and administrative expense 12,580 7,717 44,147 35,138 Loan servicing, financing and other related costs 8,010 7,901 34,136 42,894 Amortization of intangible assets 800 1,300 4,200 9,200 Operating and Other Expense $ 40,737 $ 33,967 $ 168,282 $ 163,960 Net Income/(Loss) $ 89,746 $ 6,710 $ 80,164 $ (231,581 ) Less Preferred Stock Dividend Requirement $ 8,219 $ 8,219 $ 32,875 $ 32,875 Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stock and Participating Securities $ 81,527 $ (1,509 ) $ 47,289 $ (264,456 ) Basic Earnings/(Loss) per Common Share $ 0.80 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.46 $ (2.57 ) Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Common Share $ 0.76 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.46 $ (2.57 )

Segment Reporting

At December 31, 2023, the Company's reportable segments include (i) mortgage-related assets and (ii) Lima One. The Corporate column in the table below primarily consists of corporate cash and related interest income, investments in loan originators and related economics, general and administrative expenses not directly attributable to Lima One, interest expense on unsecured convertible senior notes, securitization issuance costs, and preferred stock dividends.

The following tables summarize segment financial information, which in total reconciles to the same data for the Company as a whole:

(Dollars in Thousands) Mortgage-Related Assets Lima One Corporate Total Three months ended December 31, 2023 Interest Income $ 94,495 $ 71,896 $ 3,486 $ 169,877 Interest Expense 68,655 51,009 3,749 123,413 Net Interest Income/(Expense) $ 25,840 $ 20,887 $ (263 ) $ 46,464 Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses on Residential Whole Loans 7,876 - - 7,876 Net Interest Income/(Expense) after Provision for Credit Losses $ 33,716 $ 20,887 $ (263 ) $ 54,340 Net gain on residential whole loans measured at fair value through earnings $ 170,936 $ 53,337 $ - $ 224,273 Impairment and other net gain/(loss) on securities and other portfolio investments 22,279 - (255 ) 22,024 Net gain on real estate owned 795 93 - 888 Net loss on derivatives used for risk management purposes (53,291 ) (17,051 ) - (70,342 ) Net loss on securitized debt measured at fair value through earnings (76,381 ) (35,308 ) - (111,689 ) Lima One - origination, servicing and other fee income - 10,822 - 10,822 Net realized loss on residential whole loans held at carrying value (1,240 ) - - (1,240 ) Other, net 1,424 153 (170 ) 1,407 Total Other Income/(Loss), net $ 64,522 $ 12,046 $ (425 ) $ 76,143 Compensation and benefits $ - $ 11,875 $ 7,472 $ 19,347 General and administrative expenses 214 5,680 6,686 12,580 Loan servicing, financing, and other related costs 4,953 467 2,590 8,010 Amortization of intangible assets - 800 - 800 Net Income/(Loss) $ 93,071 $ 14,111 $ (17,436 ) $ 89,746 Less Preferred Stock Dividend Requirement $ - $ - $ 8,219 $ 8,219 Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stock and Participating Securities $ 93,071 $ 14,111 $ (25,655 ) $ 81,527

(Dollars in Thousands) Mortgage-Related Assets Lima One Corporate Total December 31, 2023 Total Assets $ 6,370,237 $ 4,000,932 $ 401,521 $ 10,772,690 December 31, 2022 Total Assets $ 6,065,557 $ 2,618,695 $ 428,153 $ 9,112,405

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to non-GAAP Distributable Earnings

"Distributable earnings" is a non-GAAP financial measure of our operating performance, within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, as promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Distributable earnings is determined by adjusting GAAP net income/(loss) by removing certain unrealized gains and losses, primarily on residential mortgage investments, associated debt, and hedges that are, in each case, accounted for at fair value through earnings, certain realized gains and losses, as well as certain non-cash expenses and securitization-related transaction costs. The transaction costs are primarily comprised of costs only incurred at the time of execution of our securitizations and include costs such as underwriting fees, legal fees, diligence fees, bank fees and other similar transaction related expenses. These costs are all incurred prior to or at the execution of our securitizations and do not recur. Recurring expenses, such as servicing fees, custodial fees, trustee fees and other similar ongoing fees are not excluded from distributable earnings. Management believes that the adjustments made to GAAP earnings result in the removal of (i) income or expenses that are not reflective of the longer term performance of our investment portfolio, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, and (iii) expense items required to be recognized solely due to the election of the fair value option on certain related residential mortgage assets and associated liabilities. Distributable earnings is one of the factors that our Board of Directors considers when evaluating distributions to our shareholders. Accordingly, we believe that the adjustments to compute Distributable earnings specified below provide investors and analysts with additional information to evaluate our financial results.

Distributable earnings should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Distributable earnings does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of our GAAP net income/(loss) used in the calculation of basic EPS to our non-GAAP Distributable earnings for the quarterly periods below:

Quarter Ended (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP Net income/(loss) used in the calculation of basic EPS $ 81,527 $ (64,657 ) $ (34,146 ) $ 64,565 $ (1,647 ) Adjustments: Unrealized and realized gains and losses on: Residential whole loans held at fair value (224,272 ) 132,894 130,703 (129,174 ) 68,828 Securities held at fair value (21,371 ) 13,439 3,698 (2,931 ) 383 Residential whole loans and securities at carrying value 332 - - - - Interest rate swaps 97,400 (9,433 ) (37,018 ) 40,747 12,725 Securitized debt held at fair value 108,693 (40,229 ) (30,908 ) 48,846 (44,988 ) Investments in loan origination partners 254 722 872 - 8,526 Expense items: Amortization of intangible assets 800 800 1,300 1,300 1,300 Equity based compensation 3,635 4,447 3,932 3,020 2,480 Securitization-related transaction costs 2,702 3,217 2,071 4,602 1,744 Total adjustments (31,827 ) 105,857 74,650 (33,590 ) 50,998 Distributable earnings $ 49,700 $ 41,200 $ 40,504 $ 30,975 $ 49,351 GAAP earnings/(loss) per basic common share $ 0.80 $ (0.64 ) $ (0.34 ) $ 0.63 $ (0.02 ) Distributable earnings per basic common share $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.30 $ 0.48 Weighted average common shares for basic earnings per share 102,266 102,255 102,186 102,155 101,800

The following table presents our non-GAAP Distributable earnings by segment for the quarterly periods below:

(Dollars in Thousands) Mortgage-Related Assets Lima One Corporate Total Three months ended December 31, 2023 GAAP Net income/(loss) used in the calculation of basic EPS $ 93,071 $ 14,111 $ (25,655 ) $ 81,527 Adjustments: Unrealized and realized gains and losses on: Residential whole loans held at fair value (170,935 ) (53,337 ) - (224,272 ) Securities held at fair value (21,371 ) - - (21,371 ) Residential whole loans and securities at carrying value 332 - - 332 Interest rate swaps 72,741 24,659 - 97,400 Securitized debt held at fair value 73,779 34,914 - 108,693 Investments in loan origination partners - - 254 254 Expense items: Amortization of intangible assets - 800 - 800 Equity based compensation - 132 3,503 3,635 Securitization-related transaction costs 145 - 2,557 2,702 Total adjustments $ (45,309 ) $ 7,168 $ 6,314 $ (31,827 ) Distributable earnings $ 47,762 $ 21,279 $ (19,341 ) $ 49,700

(Dollars in Thousands) Mortgage-Related Assets Lima One Corporate Total Three months ended September 30, 2023 GAAP Net income/(loss) used in the calculation of basic EPS $ (33,411 ) $ (993 ) $ (30,253 ) $ (64,657 ) Adjustments: Unrealized and realized gains and losses on: Residential whole loans held at fair value 99,500 33,394 - 132,894 Securities held at fair value 13,439 - - 13,439 Interest rate swaps (7,098 ) (2,335 ) - (9,433 ) Securitized debt held at fair value (28,572 ) (11,657 ) - (40,229 ) Investments in loan origination partners - - 722 722 Expense items: Amortization of intangible assets - 800 - 800 Equity based compensation - 131 4,316 4,447 Securitization-related transaction costs - - 3,217 3,217 Total adjustments $ 77,269 $ 20,333 $ 8,255 $ 105,857 Distributable earnings $ 43,858 $ 19,340 $ (21,998 ) $ 41,200

Reconciliation of GAAP Book Value per Common Share to non-GAAP Economic Book Value per Common Share

"Economic book value" is a non-GAAP financial measure of our financial position. To calculate our Economic book value, our portfolios of Residential whole loans and securitized debt held at carrying value are adjusted to their fair value, rather than the carrying value that is required to be reported under the GAAP accounting model applied to these financial instruments. These adjustments are also reflected in the table below in our end of period stockholders' equity. Management considers that Economic book value provides investors with a useful supplemental measure to evaluate our financial position as it reflects the impact of fair value changes for all of our investment activities, irrespective of the accounting model applied for GAAP reporting purposes. Economic book value does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for Stockholders' Equity, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of our GAAP book value per common share to our non-GAAP Economic book value per common share as of the quarterly periods below:

Quarter Ended: (In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP Total Stockholders' Equity $ 1,899.9 $ 1,848.5 $ 1,944.8 $ 2,018.6 $ 1,988.8 Preferred Stock, liquidation preference (475.0 ) (475.0 ) (475.0 ) (475.0 ) (475.0 ) GAAP Stockholders' Equity for book value per common share 1,424.9 1,373.5 1,469.8 1,543.6 1,513.8 Adjustments: Fair value adjustment to Residential whole loans, at carrying value (35.6 ) (85.3 ) (58.3 ) (33.9 ) (70.2 ) Fair value adjustment to Securitized debt, at carrying value 95.6 122.5 129.8 122.4 139.7 Stockholders' Equity including fair value adjustments to Residential whole loans and Securitized debt held at carrying value (Economic book value) $ 1,484.9 $ 1,410.7 $ 1,541.3 $ 1,632.1 $ 1,583.3 GAAP book value per common share $ 13.98 $ 13.48 $ 14.42 $ 15.15 $ 14.87 Economic book value per common share $ 14.57 $ 13.84 $ 15.12 $ 16.02 $ 15.55 Number of shares of common stock outstanding 101.9 101.9 101.9 101.9 101.8

