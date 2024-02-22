Home Care Infusion Provider Magnet Specialty Nurses Selects AlayaCare as Technology Platform of Choice

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Magnet Specialty Nurses, a nursing agency providing infusion therapy for in-home and on-site clients, announced today that they have signed on with leading home-based care technology platform AlayaCare.

Founded and operated by experienced registered nurses, Magnet has built strong relationships with infusion providers to offer cutting-edge treatments. Their infusion therapy services include immunoglobulin treatment for post-transplant or autoimmune patients, antibiotic treatment for severe infections, TPN for GI disorders, factor infusions for hemophilia, and port/picc line care.

Prior to using AlayaCare, Magnet grappled with using Excel spreadsheets for timesheet tracking, PDF edits for medical documentation, and Google calendars for staffing, which presented significant challenges.

"We chose AlayaCare as our technology partner for its multi-functionality dimensions within the same platform. Its ability to electronically document, securely send correspondence, track tasks, and manage employee credentials seamlessly aligns perfectly with our needs," said Juliet Otieno RN, BSN, IgCN, Administrator, at Magnet Specialty Nurses. "With AlayaCare, we have streamlined our processes, from completing forms seamlessly to managing invoicing and staffing/scheduling capabilities."

Otieno expects AlayaCare to improve outcomes for the agency, its employees, and its patients in various ways. She anticipates better time management, preventing delays in meeting deadlines, and more effective and efficient staffing and staff correspondence. Additionally, the platform ensures HIPAA compliance through its secure messaging.

AlayaCare facilitates seamless management of home infusion businesses, enabling them to prioritize patient care over administrative tasks. The integrated platform allows for comprehensive management of the full continuum of care. With features such as integration with pharmacy management systems, robust medication management, clinical documentation capabilities, and streamlined referral management between infusion nursing agencies, AlayaCare enhances operational efficiencies and increases capacity for delivering high-quality infusion care.

"We're thrilled to welcome Magnet Specialty Nurses into our customer community, offering them an all-inclusive platform designed to streamline their operational processes. This empowers them to concentrate on their core strength - providing exceptional care to their clients," stated Rhonda Bosch, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at AlayaCare. "We look forward to witnessing their business expansion and providing ongoing support with the tools and technology essential for their success."

About Magnet Specialty Nurses

Magnet Specialty Nurses PLLC is independently owned and operated by registered nurses with extensive experience in the medical field. Specializing in highly skilled nursing services for both in-home and facility-based patients, we have established strategic relationships with infusion providers since our inception. Our commitment to quality and compassionate care underscores every aspect of our service delivery, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care tailored to their individual needs.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 500 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com.

