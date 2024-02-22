Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) is building a 69 MW solar plant - its second project on the island of Negros in the Philippines. CREC President and CEO Oliver Tan says that the plant will power around 70,000 households. CREC is constructing its second solar power farm in Silay City, in the province of Negros Occidental in the Philippines. The 69 MW plant, with a project cost of PHP 3 billion ($53. 9 million), is expected to start commercial operations within the year. CREC President and CEO Oliver Tan said that once operational, the plant's installed capacity will be able to supply power ...

