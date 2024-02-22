Markets EQ, Inc.: Markets EQ's New AI-Generated Scorecard Analyzes Voice to Empower Spokespeople

A Generative AI Revolution is Underway for Communication Professionals

New York, NY, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY, (February 22, 2024) -Markets EQ, the first to fuse voice tones with language in a generative AI platform for corporate communications, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind, AI-generated scorecard based entirely on voice analysis.

Designed with sales, marketing, and communications professionals in mind, EQ MarketScore brings a playful yet powerful twist to traditional corporate communication training, scoring speakers on tone, confidence, clarity, and the intricacy of their messages. With the ability to discern 58 unique emotions, the scorecard empowers spokespeople, ensuring every interview, presentation, and call resonates with precision and impact.

When an audio file is uploaded to Markets EQ, the EQ MarketScore will provide the following:

EQ MarketScore: Overall communications score ranging from A to D

Overall communications score ranging from A to D Bottom line up front (BLUF): Brief summary of the conversation

Brief summary of the conversation Complexity: Analysis of the level of language spoken

Analysis of the level of language spoken Emotional Sentiment: A description of the overall tone of the speaker and message

A description of the overall tone of the speaker and message Clarity Rank: A measure of how difficult it was to follow the conversation

A measure of how difficult it was to follow the conversation Top Themes: The most important takeaways from the conversation

The most important takeaways from the conversation FastTrack - Generative AI Summarization: A more in-depth summary of the conversation

A more in-depth summary of the conversation Deep Dive: Positive feedback and areas for improvement

"Empowering spokespeople to deliver compelling and clear messages every time they speak is not just a goal; it's a necessity in today's competitive and fast-paced business landscape where everything you say can be scrutinized," says Sean Austin, CEO of Markets EQ. "With Markets EQ's new scorecard feature, we're turning the art of communication into a science, cutting time substantially and providing a reliable output to train and improve your spokespeople."

In a world where businesses collectively face over a trillion dollars in losses each year due to ineffective communication, Markets EQ's scorecard emerges as a pivotal tool. This innovation transcends mere damage control; it's about forging value, elevating brand presence, and nurturing deeper, more impactful relationships with an organization's key audiences.

EQ MarketScore stands out not only for its comprehensive emotion detection capabilities but also for its commitment to security and excellence. Markets EQ is investing significant resources into security like the latest AI ISO certification and SOC 2 compliance for enterprise compliance needs.

Markets EQ successfully closed its pre-seed funding round of $500,000 and has opened its seed round, where it's seeking $3.5 million.

About Markets EQ

Markets EQ is the only GenAI solution providing competitive tonal analysis, previously unavailable awareness, and understanding to investor relations, finance, and communications professionals. According to The Harris Poll, there is a $1.2 trillion annual loss among U.S. businesses due to poor communication, or approximately $12,506 per employee every year. Markets EQ makes sure you don't fall deep into this statistic. Through cutting-edge AI, we provide you with the tools to perform at your best. Learn more at www.marketseq.ai/welcome.