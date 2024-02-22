Prysmian Unveils New Brand to Support New Strategic Plan

The company unveiled simplified name and refreshed brand to support new business strategy to lead energy transition and digital transformation

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Prysmian, leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, today announced the company's new brand: a new crucial asset that aims to support and amplify Prysmian's new business strategy.

This new brand is powered by the company's new business strategy "Connect to Lead" and will help Prysmian seize opportunities for sustainable development and to lead the energy transition and digital transformation by developing increasingly resilient, high-performing, sustainable and innovative products, while creating tangible value for customers and communities. The strategy propels Prysmian forward as a cable manufacturer and a cable solutions provider, offering integrated and combined energy and telecom solutions.

"Through this rebranding, we are aligning Prysmian's image to the changes the Group is undergoing and to the rapid evolution of our industrial sector, an evolution we intend to lead," said Maria Cristina Bifulco, Chief Investor Relations, Sustainability and Communication Officer, Prysmian. "The global challenges and opportunities we are facing require us to put our organisation's strength and expertise at the service of our customers, partners and all our stakeholders to drive new forms of energy and information to every corner of the Earth."

Prysmian's new identity zeros in on connecting people and businesses with the energy and information they need. As the world's largest cable solutions provider, Prysmian pushes the boundaries of electrification and digitalization, offering sustainable solutions that help power the circular economy.

"Prysmian's new identity reflects our values rooted in sustainability and superior cable solutions while showcasing our capability for growth," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO, Prysmian North America. "Although the visual aspects of our brand are evolving, we remain dedicated to providing our customers the same commitment and products that we've been known for over the last 140 years."

Headquartered near Cincinnati, Prysmian North America is one of the company's largest markets. Prysmian continues to expand its North American footprint, investing in numerous capital projects over the past year that support Prysmian's Connect to Lead strategy and the shift toward renewables while increasing capacity in both the energy and telecom sectors.

Among the investments are a $60 million expansion project in Marshall, Texas to support growth in the power distribution and transmission markets, a $45 million expansion in Prysmian's Abbeville, South Carolina plant to an upgrade to HVDC production and a new high voltage lab, a $22.5 million expansion to Prysmian's Williamsport, Pennsylvania facility to double the U.S.'s ability to manufacture advanced transmission conductors with E3X® technology, a $63.8 million expansion project at the Du Quoin, Illinois plant to boost cable manufacturing for the renewable energy sectors, a $45 million expansion project in Sedalia, Missouri that will increase aluminum building wire and cable capacity in Prysmian's Sedalia facility by 38%, and a $30 million conversion of the company's Jackson, Tennessee copper cable facility into a state-of-the-art fiber optic cable manufacturing plant, creating new jobs in America that will help close the digital divide.

To learn more about Prysmian's new strategic plan and brand, visit na.prysmian.com.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with 30,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2022, global sales exceeded €16 billion.

