



Original-Research: Knaus Tabbert AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Knaus Tabbert AG

Company Name: Knaus Tabbert AG

ISIN: DE000A2YN504



Reason for the research: vorläufiger Umsatz

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 22.02.2024

Target price: EUR86

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Knaus Tabbert AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN504) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 86,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Der vorläufige Umsatz für 2023 erreichte EUR1,44 Mrd. und entsprach dem oberen Ende der Umsatzprognose (EUR1,35 Mrd. bis EUR1,45 Mrd.) sowie unserer Schätzung (EUR1,44 Mrd.). Der Umsatz ist im Jahresvergleich um etwa 37% gestiegen und hat das Wachstum des deutschen Sektors (+8,8%) bei weitem übertroffen. KTA wird seine Ergebnisse am 31. März vorlegen, und wir erwarten, dass das Unternehmen auch seine EBITDA-Margenprognose für 2023 (8,5% bis 9,0%) erreichen wird. Wie kürzlich angemerkt, dürfte sich die Caravaning-Branche nach dem Pandemie-Boom im Jahr 2024 normalisieren, aber wir sehen reichlich Spielraum für KTA, um den Umsatz zu steigern und die Margen bis 2025 zu erhöhen, wenn auch in einem bescheideneren Tempo als im letzten Jahr. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung und unser Kursziel von EUR86.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Knaus Tabbert AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN504). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 86.00 price target.



Abstract:

Preliminary revenue for 2023 reached EUR1.44bn, was in line with the upper end of sales guidance (EUR1.35bn to EUR1.45bn), and matched FBe (EUR1.44bn). The topline grew some 37% Y/Y and eclipsed German sector growth (+8.8%) by a wide margin. KTA will report earnings on 31 March, and we expect the company to also hit its 2023 EBITDA margin guide (8.5% to 9.0%). As recently noted, the caravanning industry is expected to normalise in 2024 after the pandemic boom, but we see ample scope for KTA to grow revenue and expand margins through 2025, albeit at a more modest pace than last year. We stick to our Buy rating and EUR86 TP.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28963.pdf



Contact for questions

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



transmitted by EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°

