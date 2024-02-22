Hexnode, the enterprise security solution from Mitsogo Inc., with a decade-long legacy in the field of unified endpoint management (UEM), is thrilled to announce its return to the esteemed Mobile World Congress (MWC). Hosted by GSMA in Barcelona, Spain, the event will take place from February 26th to 29th, 2024. Hexnode invites attendees to visit Congress Square, Stand CS84, to experience live product demonstrations, explore partnership opportunities, and engage in dialogues regarding anything related to enterprise device management.

Building on its legacy of innovation and customer-centric approach, Hexnode has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the UEM market, earning recognition from renowned industry analyst firms such as Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and more. With a global footprint spanning across continents, Hexnode serves a diverse clientele, from SMBs to Fortune 100 companies across various sectors.

At Mobile World Congress 2024, Hexnode will showcase its latest advancements in desktop management, rugged device management, and mobile management. In addition to being designated as an Android Silver Partner, Hexnode has also introduced the Hexnode Validation Program for its OEM partners and forged strategic alliances with key industry players such as Checkpoint Harmony Mobile, Vanta, Sony, and Zebra.

Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the latest feature releases from Hexnode and witness how the platform streamlines endpoint management for its users. Attendees can also schedule personalized sessions with Hexnode's industry analysts through the company's registration portal.

