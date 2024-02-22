Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2024 | 16:38
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Pepco Edison Place Gallery Re-Opens, Offering Art and Culture Exhibits for the Community To Enjoy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Pepco
Originally published by Pepco

Our Pepco Edison Place Gallery is officially re-open to the public following a pandemic pause that began in March 2020. The gallery acts as a community space where customers and residents can gather to enjoy free local exhibits and special events.

To kick off our re-opening and to celebrate Black History Month, we have an inspiring exhibit featuring great masterpieces from distinguished African diaspora artists called "Nu-Woe Village". The display features artwork from such artists as Lendeh Sherman, Flahn Manly, Cherif Mamadou, Sara Buchanan and Papa Momar Mbaye.

"You've got to come and check it out!" said Connie Conwreezor, co-curator of the exhibit. "I'm very excited to have a Lendeh Sherman piece with us. She has a piece that talks about Black history and the sit-in movement, and I think everyone needs to come and have a little feel and see what it's about."

Since opening in 2002, we have hosted hundreds of exhibits in the gallery featuring local and national artists, school students work and important community and cultural events. The space is also offered in kind to our nonprofit partners that help support the health and vitality of the communities we serve.

We believe arts and cultural organizations are integral to the health and vitality of the communities we serve and are proud to open this space back up to customers and residents here in the District. To learn more about the Gallery's hours of operation and exhibit information please visit https://youtu.be/KQwWWtKzSzI

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pepco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Pepco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pepco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Pepco



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.