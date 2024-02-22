SWK Technologies, Inc.: SWK Celebrates Its Recognition as a Sage Partner Platinum Club 2023 Winner

SWK Honored for Second Consecutive Year

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / SWK Technologies, Inc., a national provider of accounting and ERP software solutions, is excited to announce that it has been named a Sage Platinum Club Award winner for the 2023 fiscal year. This coveted award presented by Sage, a leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), recognizes top partners for their exceptional sales performance, innovative service delivery, and successful collaboration with Sage.

The Sage Platinum Club recognition is awarded to Sage partners that deliver significant expertise and contributions within the Sage partner ecosystem.

As a recognized Sage Diamond Partner and Strategic Hosting Provider, SWK has demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering innovative solutions and services that support the growth and success of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Inclusion in the Sage Platinum Club reflects outstanding sales performance, high levels of partner engagement, and a creative approach to delivering Sage products and services. This is also the second consecutive year that SWK has been named to the Sage Platinum Club.

"It is with immense pride and gratitude that we celebrate being once again named a Sage Partner Platinum Club Member," said Mark Meller, CEO of SWK Technologies. "This prestigious recognition underscores the dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment of the SWK team to delivering exceptional customer experiences, solutions, and services to our clients. As we continue to drive innovation and excellence in the cloud accounting and ERP solutions space, this accolade strengthens our resolve to empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions."

"We're proud to celebrate the achievements of our Sage Partner Platinum Club winners," said Eduardo Rosini, EVP Partners and Alliances, Sage. "Our partners are crucial to our success and they bring our innovative solutions to life. At Sage, we're committed to collaborating closely with our partners, providing the tools and support they need to grow their businesses and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers. This collaboration, rooted in transparency and teamwork, is fundamental to our mutual success and the continued innovation we bring to the market."

SWK Technologies has been a certified Sage value-added reseller (VAR) and Sage Development Partner for over 30 years, specializing in implementation and related services for Sage 50, Sage 100 and Sage Intacct. SWK was also named to Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2023 and received our SOC 2 Type 2 certification for compliance with AICPA security standards. Additionally, SWK Technologies completed a merger with fellow Sage partner JCS Computer Resource Corporation in 2023, greatly expanding the depth of resources and expertise available for products within the Sage ecosystem, including Sage 50, Sage 100, Sage HRMS and Sage Fixed Assets.

Sage Platinum Club winners will attend Sage's key events throughout 2024 to further celebrate their success, share insights, and continue to foster the strong relationships that are the backbone of the Sage partner landscape. SWK is proud to join an esteemed group of companies that are an integral part of Sage's global presence, dedicated to delivering innovative ways to optimize business performance and growth.

About SWK Technologies, Inc.

SWK Technologies, Inc. (swktech.com) enables success for our customers and partners by providing solutions and expertise that transform their businesses. Additionally, SWK helps small and mid-sized enterprises streamline operations, reduce manual tasks, and gain valuable insights into critical data by modernizing and integrating accounting and finance systems, automating processes, managing talent, and leveraging a scalable infrastructure to securely access data and applications from anywhere. SWK Managed Cloud Services, the cloud hosting and managed services division of SWK Technologies, is an award-winning IT solution provider and network defense resource.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.

