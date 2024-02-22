Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - Twelve exceptional dancers from The Business of Dance online mentorship program joined the field cast during the electrifying Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside music icons Usher, Alicia Keys, Lil John, Jermaine Dupree, Will I Am, and H.E.R. The unforgettable performance took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, captivating audiences worldwide.





This remarkable opportunity was made possible by the unwavering dedication and industry connections of "Business of Dance" mentors Menina Fortunato and Sheldon Robins. Leveraging their extensive networks, Fortunato and Robins helped their clients secure spots in one of the most prestigious entertainment events of the year.





For two weeks leading up to the show, these extraordinary dancers traveled from various parts of the United States, converging in Las Vegas to rehearse and perform.

The featured field cast members include:

Andrea Pino

Olivia Kula

Kiera Salley

Jasmine Hyatt

Savannah Rose

Michelle "Biagan" De La Cruz

Kelsey Reese

Tasia Turner

Deanna Brooks

Emma Basgall

Aaron Stokes

Saleema Berry

Emily Pfueffer Bunch "Emily Tate"





Menina Fortunato flew to Las Vegas to surprise her mentees after their performance and enjoyed the unforgettable night with a party bus and private dinner at Caesar's Palace. They met Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, aka Les Twins, winners of World of Dance, at Caesar's Palace.





The Business of Dance is committed to nurturing and empowering aspiring professional dancers, providing them with invaluable mentorship, resources, and opportunities to realize their dreams on the grandest stages. Through their dedication and passion for the art of dance, these talented individuals have demonstrated the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to pursue their aspirations.

Menina Fortunato also interviewed Amy Allen, Usher's Creative Director, and released the episode this week on the Business of Dance podcast, available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Audible.





For more information about The Business of Dance online mentorship program and podcast, visit www.bizofdance.com.

