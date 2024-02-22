Vikram Solar has developed new glass-glass bifacial PV modules based on n-type heterojunction (HJT) G12 half-cut solar cells. The modules are available in power ratings ranging from 700 W to 725 W, with efficiencies between 22. 53% and 23. 34%, respectively. From pv magazine India Vikram Solar unveiled its Suryava series of glass-glass solar modules this week at Intersolar India 2024. The modules, based on n-type heterojunction (HJT) technology, are available in power ratings ranging from 700 W to 725 W, with efficiencies between 22. 53% and 23. 34%, respectively. The modules are built with G12, ...

