Somalia is seeking consultants to help it expand its grid network and develop solar minigrids. The work will involve drafting tender documents to repair and expand the electricity network in the city of Bossaso. The Somali Ministry of Energy and Water Resources is accepting expressions of interest from consultancies to support efforts to repair and expand the power grid in Bossaso. According to the tender documents, the consultancy services will include an assessment of Somalia's existing electricity supply, network and electric power infrastructure, as well as a feasibility study to repair and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...