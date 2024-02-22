INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: JLC LIVE Residential Construction Show Debuts New Education Tracks, Spanish Programming and First-Ever Keynote

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / JLC LIVE New England, the region's most anticipated and extensive event dedicated to residential construction returns March 22 and 23 (Education 21-23) to the Rhode Island Convention Center. For nearly 30 years, 10,000 builders, remodelers and crews gather in Providence for exemplary education led by renowned experts and an expansive expo floor curated to display the most trusted and reputable residential construction brands. New to this year's show, JLC LIVE introduces special first-time education tracks and comprehensive Spanish programming to service the residential construction community.

The bustling show floor features over 250 brands showcasing the latest innovations and solutions, from power tools to roofing materials to improve and create efficiencies in building processes. Among the robust lineup of exhibitors, household names like Andersen Windows and Doors, CertainTeed, James Hardie, General Electric and VERSATEX Building Products engage attendees in expert-led demonstrations right on the show floor, displaying best practices for new product installations. Products across a wide range of services that cater to every aspect of residential construction advancements spanning exterior building, high performance building, interiors, kitchen and bath products, structural building and tools, equipment and hardware will be available.

For the first time ever, JLC LIVE will feature a keynote address on Saturday, March 23, inviting Professor Joe Lstiburek, Founding Principle at Building Science Corporation and fellow at the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), to speak. In the keynote, Cup of Joe: No Such Thing as a Free Thermodynamic Lunch, Lstiburek will discuss how the effects of fundamental changes in materials and equipment have evolved over the past several decades and how health, comfort, durability of homes and carbon output change as a result.

"The expo is constantly expanding to remain on the pulse of rising demands in the industry and changing trends, in order to provide the most value to our community," remarks Sue Pino, Show Director of JLC LIVE. "The debut of the Spanish-speaking program and our inaugural keynote presentation are designed to engage our audience in meaningful ways as this year promises to be bigger and bolder with an abundance of resources like never before."

The all-new JLC LIVE En Español program introduces hands-on trainings taught in Spanish, curated specifically to service the Hispanic contractors, 30% of the construction community, in gaining supplemental education and certifications. Topics will focus on estimates, administration and permitting as well as technical demonstrations in the showroom.

Residential construction value is expected to scale up 1.9% in 2024 as strengths of the labor market pair with factors like individuals continually moving to new states. To meet the forecasted need for more residential buildings, professionals will gain first-hand insights on topics including high performance building, HVAC and indoor air quality, project management, custom roofing and more throughout 158 sessions available in the three days of conference. Sessions focus on healthy homes and aim to increase safety, effectiveness, cost savings and quality craftsmanship as the industry continues to expand.

Special programs catered to community groups provide additional opportunities for collaboration and network expansion. Among these are the Women in Construction Panel and the JLC LIVE Welcome Party, both taking place Friday, March 22.

Registration is still open for the upcoming event. Visit www.JLCLIVE.com for more information. Register to attend here.

