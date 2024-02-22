Goose Creek Candle Company: The World of Peter Rabbit X Goose Creek Launches February 2024

Mischievously wonderful scents just in time for spring.

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Adventure to The World of Peter Rabbit with new, delightful scents by Goose Creek! This new collection features nine new scents and designs inspired by the beloved children's book characters created by Beatrix Potter.

Peter Rabbit x Goose Creek collection

From the fresh and floral aromas of Mr. McGregor's Garden to the warm and cozy scent of freshly baked Carrot Cake, these candles will transport you to the wonderful world of Beatrix Potter's classic tales. The collection has been developed under license from Penguin Ventures on behalf of Frederick Warne & Co. (Beatrix Potter's publisher and owner of The WORLD OF PETER RABBIT, now a part of Penguin Random House UK). The Tale of Peter Rabbit has sold over 46 million copies around the world and has been translated into 49 languages since it was first published in 1902.

For the first time, this new collaboration will also include a limited edition collector's box, which features all nine fragrances plus a tenth fragrance exclusive to the box.

"We are thrilled to partner with The World of Peter Rabbit and Penguin Random House UK to bring this charming world to life through our fragrances," said Jordan Meece, CMO of Goose Creek. "Our team has worked hard to create scents that capture the mischievous spirit of Peter Rabbit and the tales of his friends, and we can't wait for our customers to experience them."

Goose Creek was founded by Chuck Meece in 1998 and has grown to become one of America's top candle and fragrance brands. The company's complete product line is available online, and select fan-favorite fragrances are now available in Walmart stores nationwide. Goose Creek candles promise a long-lasting, ultra-fragrant, lead-free, and clean burning experience, with a price range falling between $13.99 and $25.50, depending on the collection and seasonality.

The Peter Rabbit collection is the latest addition to Goose Creek's line of premium fragrance products. Other brand collaborations include the recent collection with Wonka®, where Goose Creek captures the aromas of Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," and Strawberry Shortcake®, a collection of 3-wick candles that capture the sweet and spunky icon Strawberry Shortcake and her friends from Strawberryland.

Visit goosecreekcandle.com to shop the Peter Rabbit collection, the new collector's box, and other premium fragrance options. See 3-Wick Candles, Single-Wick Candles, Wax Melts, and more.

Learn more about the Peter Rabbit x Goose Creek candle collaboration here.

About Peter Rabbit and Beatrix Potter:

The Tale of Peter Rabbit is one of the world's best-loved children's books and was created by author and illustrator Beatrix Potter in 1902. The story has sold over 46 million copies worldwide and has never been out of print since it was first published by Frederick Warne & Co. (today an imprint of Penguin Random House). Today over 2 million of her 'little books' are sold globally every year, whilst Peter Rabbit has appeared on books and merchandise in more than 110 countries throughout the world.

Penguin Random House Children's is committed to growing and protecting The Peter Rabbit brand. The World of Beatrix Potter, one of the world's largest literature-based licensing programmes, is managed in-house by Penguin Ventures.

www.peterrabbit.com Facebook | Instagram: @officialpeterrabbit

PETER RABBIT © Frederick Warne & Co. 2024. PETER RABBIT and BEATRIX POTTER are trademarks of Frederick Warne & Co., a Penguin Random House Company. All rights reserved.

