Regions Bank: Riding Forward: Students Can Enter To Win Scholarships

Taking bold steps forward - like trying something new, following your dreams or beginning the journey to college - takes a lot. It takes knowledge. Grit. And sometimes, it takes help.

Perhaps, what it really takes is the confidence to take that bold step. And behind each step, often there was someone who helped you build that confidence. Someone who inspired you to find your own voice.

What better way to honor that confidence - and those who inspire it - than to help more young people? For more than 12 years, Regions also has been there to help some of the best and brightest students with scholarships through the Regions Riding Forward® Scholarship Contest.

The Riding Forward Scholarship Contest has given hundreds the chance to share their stories and inspire others along the way. Paula Drake, head of Regions Marketing and Communications

And in 2024, we're expanding the program - with more opportunities for students to enter.

The contest invites high school and college students to submit a video essay or traditional written essay on someone they know, someone in their community who has helped them find the confidence to reach higher. In addition, for 2024, the contest has been expanded to allow more opportunities - and more entries - for the competition:

Up to two video winners and two essay winners will be awarded each quarter (a total of 16 scholarships per year)

Regions will promote the scholarship contest throughout the year and students are encouraged to submit at any time.

Students should highlight individuals they know, who are part of their community and how they helped the student build the confidence they need to reach their goals.

Scholarship winners will receive $8,000 each, to be used for education expenses within two years.

"The Riding Forward Scholarship Contest has given hundreds the chance to share their stories and inspire others along the way," said Paula Drake, head of Regions Marketing and Communications. "Over the history of the program, Regions has awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarships. It's an investment that makes life better for the students, their families, and the community."

More information on Riding Forward is available at www.regions.com/ridingforward.

Full contest rules for entry requirements, restrictions and more.

If you know of a young person - in college or headed that way - please share this information with them and with the guidance counselor at their school.

The Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Contest has awarded over $1.4 million in educational assistance to more than 400 students over the past 12 years.

