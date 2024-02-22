Company Scored 94% in Gartner Peer Insights Willingness to Recommend as of February 2024

Celigo, the leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for business and IT users, today announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

The Celigo platform is an enterprise-grade automation and integration solution that enables forward-thinking organizations to discover, automate and optimize every business process. The only platform offering AI-driven error management, business and IT leaders driving digital transformation rely on Celigo's intuitive iPaaS to achieve innovation at scale by maximizing their investment in people, data and technology. It enables key stakeholders to build, maintain and manage integrations across the entire enterprise, including SaaS and on-premises applications, and to automate processes end-to-end.

"We are proud to be named a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for iPaaS, as we feel it validates our position as an industry leader that is driving the future of automation technology," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO at Celigo. "Our vision is anchored in optimizing business outcomes through exceptional customer experience, product innovation and a strategic approach to business process automation. We believe this recognition reinforces Celigo as an enterprise-class, future-proof technology that supports current customer integration needs while simultaneously addressing their needs of tomorrow."

Celigo expanded the breadth of its capabilities and bolstered its partner network over the past 12 months, further demonstrating its market responsiveness and commitment to customer experience. In addition to its recognition in the Magic Quadrant, Celigo was also named a Customer's Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide. We feel Celigo's global customers continue to review the platform favorably, with an overall rating on Gartner Peer Insights of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on 41 total reviews in the last 12 months.

"We think our acknowledgment as a Customer's Choice in the Voice of the Customer report indicates that Celigo regularly exceeds customer expectations and confirms our ability to consistently deliver demonstrable value," added Arendtsz. "We believe this, along with our position in the Visionaries quadrant, reaffirms that Celigo is poised to redefine the iPaaS market and unlock the true potential of automation."

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.1

Download the complete Magic Quadrant for iPaaS for more information.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide, 19 February 2024, by Keith Guttridge, Andrew Comes, Shrey Pasricha, Max van den Berk, Andrew Humphreys

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide, Peer Contributors, 28 June 2023.

1 Gartner Research Methodologies https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/magic-quadrants-research

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading AI-driven integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS). At Celigo, we understand the evolving market and believe integration should be accessible to everyone in your organization. Our platform is built for both the line-of-business user and technical teams, promoting automation at every level of the business and enabling growth and innovation at scale. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222004848/en/

Contacts:

Media

Geoff Lopes

fama PR for Celigo

Celigo@famapr.com