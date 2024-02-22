Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024
MOWI ASA
WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2024 | 17:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (49/24)

The Board of Mowi ASA (Mowi) has resolved on February 13, 2024 to distribute a
quarterly dividend of NOK 1.90 per share. The Ex-date is February 23, 2024.
According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7,
adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with
100% dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has
carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Mowi
(MOWD). 

For further information, please see the attached file

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1197976
