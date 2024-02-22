NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (49/24)

The Board of Mowi ASA (Mowi) has resolved on February 13, 2024 to distribute a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.90 per share. The Ex-date is February 23, 2024. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7, adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with 100% dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWD). For further information, please see the attached file Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1197976