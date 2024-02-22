Charge Robotics Completes First Deployment of Sunrise Solar Construction Robotics System

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Charge Robotics, the leading innovator in solar construction automation, announces successful deployment of SunriseTM, its groundbreaking solar construction robotics system. SunriseTM is the world's ?rst fully automated solar construction system designed to assemble, quality control, and install solar tracking hardware.

Charge Robotics

The recent landmark deployment of SunriseTM, in partnership with the nation's leading solar EPC contractor and solar services provider SOLV Energy, signi?es a major leap in advancing utility-scale solar installations.

George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy, noted, "It's clear that current solar installation methods can't scale to transform the grid. We need new solutions and approaches to keep pace with rapidly growing demand."

Record growth in utility solar installations is expected in 2024, and to continue through 2030. Efforts to accelerate the transition to solar energy have repeatedly been impacted by labor shortages, creating a pressing need for more advanced installation technologies.

"We are impressed with Charge Robotics' technology. It offers the potential to radically accelerate our business growth, deploy solar projects faster, and support our people with additional tools to do their work safely and efficiently," shared Hershman.

Charge Robotics' solar robotics system SunriseTM assists construction crews with solar hardware assembly, eliminating or reducing tedious, laborious or unsafe manual operations. SunriseTM autonomously assembles parts into completed solar bays, conducts quality control using advanced computer vision, and performs ?eld installations.

Charge Robotics' co-founder and CEO Banks Hunter expressed, "This deployment marks a major milestone for the Charge Robotics team and our technology. We're excited to develop the world's most advanced systems, accelerating our nation's energy transition to renewables."

"SOLV has proven themselves to be one of the most visionary leaders in the construction industry. We're thrilled to continue building the future of the energy industry with such an excellent partner," added Hunter.

To reach SEIA's target of nearly 850GW solar energy by 2030, annual solar deployment must scale seven times that of 2020. Achieving this magnitude today is not feasible with current methods. Charge Robotics' technology removes a key bottleneck in advancing the nation's solar, driving cutting-edge solutions that will bene?t customers and industries worldwide. Charge Robotics is dedicated to innovating in the installation space to lead our world to a Net Zero future.

About Charge Robotics:

Charge Robotics is a leading robotics technology company creating solar construction automation. With a commitment to innovation, Charge Robotics strives to accelerate the transition to renewables by automating the most labor-intensive parts of construction, unlocking the potential to scale to unprecedented levels of renewable energy. For more information, visit chargerobotics.com.

About SOLV Energy:

SOLV Energy is the nation's leading solar services provider for utility solar, high-voltage substation and energy storage markets across North America. SOLV believes that good energy has a ripple effect. That's why SOLV only takes on projects that provide cleaner power, better jobs, greater education and a brighter future for the world's communities. Backed by a powerful legacy, SOLV has branched out to focus solely on renewable energy initiatives. Recognized as an industry-leading solar contractor and O&M services provider, the SOLV team has built and manages 12 GW of solar capacity in over 25 states. For more information, visit solvenergy.com.

