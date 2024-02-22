The "UK Clinical Negligence Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fifth edition of an annual market report which provides a review of the clinical negligence legal market, looking at the legislative background, recent market developments and drivers, market structure, market size and trends with historical volume and value data, the key players and future market developments.

Across the UK, the report estimates that £3.6 billion was paid out in CN cases in 2022/23, most of this by public sector health bodies, via the main public indemnity organisations or directly by departments for health and public health organisations.

Other findings from the sixth annual edition of the UK Clinical Negligence Market Report, are:

In 2022/23, the report estimates law firms earned revenue of around £1.5 billion from CN cases, a marginal increase over the previous year.

The £1.5 billion figure is a gross estimate of law firm income. Against this must be set the costs of running the cases law firms have lost. Taking these costs into account means in 2022/23 law firms earned an estimated net £911m on CN cases, virtually unchanged from the previous year.

In 2022/23, CN case numbers (registered at the Compensation Recovery Unit) decreased by 7.1% compared to the previous year.

However, cases settled increased by 6.3% although they are still below pre-COVID levels. It should also be noted that these cases settled will include cases started a few years ago.

Total expenditure on claims settled by the NHS increased by 9.9% in 2022/23 to £2.6 billion. For the third year running, damages increased to almost £2 billion.

The percentage of claims going to proceedings or trial declined to 20.3% in 2022/23, a decrease from 30% back in 2017/18.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Introduction

Estimated £3.6 billion spent annually on CN cases

Net legal revenue of over £900 million

Case numbers registered fall but cases settled increase

NHS spending increases

Damages and litigation

The future

2. INTRODUCTION

Overview

Two types of damage payments

Lump sum payment and the PIDR

Provisions

3. MARKET STRUCTURE

Four main market participants

Clinical negligence indemnity/insurance cover

4. MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS

January 2023 Personal injury discount rate consultation

Calls for evidence about PIDRs in Scotland and Northern Ireland

Fixed recoverable costs (FRCs) apply from 1st October 2023

Judicial review proceedings on FRCs from Association of Personal Injury Lawyers

Collaboration reducing volume of claims reaching litigation

Obstetrics and emergency medicine lead claim numbers

Damage awards continue to increase

Average damage amount decreases slightly in latest year

Year-on-year decrease in cases reaching court

Damages Claims service issued over 73,000 claims since launch in 2021

Second progress report on the Early Notification Scheme

Mediation numbers pass 1,800 since 2016

5. THE KEY PLAYERS

Main claimant legal advisers

Main defendant legal advisers

Selected Law Firm Profiles

Bevan Brittan

Bolt Burdon Kemp

Browne Jacobson

Capsticks

Clyde Co

DAC Beachcroft

DWF

Enable Law

Fieldfisher

Fletchers

Gadsby Wicks

Hempsons

Hill Dickinson

Irwin Mitchell

JMW Solicitors

Kennedys Law

Leigh Day

Penningtons Manches Cooper

Simpson Millar

Slater Gordon UK

Stewarts Law

Switalskis Solicitors

Thompsons

Weightmans

NHS Resolution contracted mediators

6. MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Volume of cases registered with the CRU well below pre-Covid levels

NHS Resolution claims closed increase marginally but claims registered decline

Damages paid and legal costs increase for third year running

NHS Scotland and Clinical Negligence and Other Risks Indemnity Scheme (CNORIS)

Medical Protection Society (MPS)

Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland (MDDUS)

Medical Defence Union (MDU)

Medical Defence Shield (MDS)

Medical Defence Society

Pharmacists Defence Association

Other medical malpractice insurance and indemnity providers

Clinical negligence legal revenue

7. THE FUTURE

8. ASSOCIATIONS

