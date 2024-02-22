The "UK Clinical Negligence Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fifth edition of an annual market report which provides a review of the clinical negligence legal market, looking at the legislative background, recent market developments and drivers, market structure, market size and trends with historical volume and value data, the key players and future market developments.
Across the UK, the report estimates that £3.6 billion was paid out in CN cases in 2022/23, most of this by public sector health bodies, via the main public indemnity organisations or directly by departments for health and public health organisations.
Other findings from the sixth annual edition of the UK Clinical Negligence Market Report, are:
- In 2022/23, the report estimates law firms earned revenue of around £1.5 billion from CN cases, a marginal increase over the previous year.
- The £1.5 billion figure is a gross estimate of law firm income. Against this must be set the costs of running the cases law firms have lost. Taking these costs into account means in 2022/23 law firms earned an estimated net £911m on CN cases, virtually unchanged from the previous year.
- In 2022/23, CN case numbers (registered at the Compensation Recovery Unit) decreased by 7.1% compared to the previous year.
- However, cases settled increased by 6.3% although they are still below pre-COVID levels. It should also be noted that these cases settled will include cases started a few years ago.
- Total expenditure on claims settled by the NHS increased by 9.9% in 2022/23 to £2.6 billion. For the third year running, damages increased to almost £2 billion.
- The percentage of claims going to proceedings or trial declined to 20.3% in 2022/23, a decrease from 30% back in 2017/18.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Introduction
- Estimated £3.6 billion spent annually on CN cases
- Net legal revenue of over £900 million
- Case numbers registered fall but cases settled increase
- NHS spending increases
- Damages and litigation
- The future
2. INTRODUCTION
- Overview
- Two types of damage payments
- Lump sum payment and the PIDR
- Provisions
3. MARKET STRUCTURE
- Four main market participants
- Clinical negligence indemnity/insurance cover
4. MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS
- January 2023 Personal injury discount rate consultation
- Calls for evidence about PIDRs in Scotland and Northern Ireland
- Fixed recoverable costs (FRCs) apply from 1st October 2023
- Judicial review proceedings on FRCs from Association of Personal Injury Lawyers
- Collaboration reducing volume of claims reaching litigation
- Obstetrics and emergency medicine lead claim numbers
- Damage awards continue to increase
- Average damage amount decreases slightly in latest year
- Year-on-year decrease in cases reaching court
- Damages Claims service issued over 73,000 claims since launch in 2021
- Second progress report on the Early Notification Scheme
- Mediation numbers pass 1,800 since 2016
5. THE KEY PLAYERS
- Main claimant legal advisers
- Main defendant legal advisers
- Selected Law Firm Profiles
- Bevan Brittan
- Bolt Burdon Kemp
- Browne Jacobson
- Capsticks
- Clyde Co
- DAC Beachcroft
- DWF
- Enable Law
- Fieldfisher
- Fletchers
- Gadsby Wicks
- Hempsons
- Hill Dickinson
- Irwin Mitchell
- JMW Solicitors
- Kennedys Law
- Leigh Day
- Penningtons Manches Cooper
- Simpson Millar
- Slater Gordon UK
- Stewarts Law
- Switalskis Solicitors
- Thompsons
- Weightmans
- NHS Resolution contracted mediators
6. MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS
- Volume of cases registered with the CRU well below pre-Covid levels
- NHS Resolution claims closed increase marginally but claims registered decline
- Damages paid and legal costs increase for third year running
- NHS Scotland and Clinical Negligence and Other Risks Indemnity Scheme (CNORIS)
- Medical Protection Society (MPS)
- Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland (MDDUS)
- Medical Defence Union (MDU)
- Medical Defence Shield (MDS)
- Medical Defence Society
- Pharmacists Defence Association
- Other medical malpractice insurance and indemnity providers
- Clinical negligence legal revenue
7. THE FUTURE
8. ASSOCIATIONS
