DJO Whistleblower Law Group Plays Crucial Role in Lincare Fraud Settlement

The whistleblower attorney Daniel J. Ocasio and the certified fraud examiner Christopher Piacentile, two members of the DJO Whistleblower Law Group, have now settled with Lincare Holdings for $25.5 million. Since their $40 million Apria settlement in 2021 and their Supercare settlement in 2022, Lincare Holdings is now the third respiratory fraud settlement they have secured.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Lincare Holdings, Inc., a Florida-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of German multinational chemical corporation Linde plc, has agreed to settle allegations that it fraudulently overbilled Medicare and Medicaid for the rental of costly non-invasive ventilators (NIVs).

Lincare, a major supplier of large durable medical equipment (DME), has agreed to a $25.5 million settlement to resolve claims that the company participated in fraudulent billing practices related to the rental of respiratory equipment.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced the settlement in which Lincare admitted to receiving reimbursements for NIVs claims that did not comply with federal health care programs billing rules and guidance.

The settlement also resolves claims that Lincare violated the Anti-Kickback Statute by waiving coinsurance payments to induce certain beneficiaries to rent NIVs.

Full details of the settlement can be found here.

This case was brought to light through a whistleblower lawsuit originated by the two founding members of DJO Whistleblower Law Group under the False Claims Act, emphasizing the vital role whistleblowers play in uncovering healthcare fraud.

The whistleblowers who helped provide information for this case will receive substantial compensation for their part in exposing the corrupt practices enacted by the company.

These two members of the DJO Whistleblower Law Group played an important role in this case. Managing Partner Daniel Ocasio worked tirelessly as part of the litigation team, and Director of Investigations, Christopher Piacentile, was the originating and lead investigator who worked with the whistleblowers who initially came forward.

This settlement showcased the dedication and expertise that these two individuals bring to the DJO Whistleblower Law Group.

Daniel Ocasio, Christopher Piacentile, and the rest of the team would like to thank the brave individuals who came forward to do the right thing and demand justice. Whistleblowers can receive up to 30% of the settlement once it is complete.

Coming forward as a whistleblower is not an easy task, but it is an important one that can make a difference. If you find yourself in a position where you witness fraudulent activity, reach out to the DJO Whistleblower Law Group team. They will provide a supportive, confidential environment to speak freely and assist in holding organizations accountable.

About the DJO Whistleblower Law Group

At DJO Whistleblower Law Group, our team of experts has significant experience and knowledge in assisting whistleblowers in various legal situations. We will be there every step of the way, ensuring we fight as aggressively as possible for our clients so that they can get the highest reward possible.

SOURCE: DJO Whistleblower Law Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.