Georgian Court Renews Partnership with St. George's University for Pre-Med, Pre-Vet Students

LAKEWOOD, NJ and TRUE BLUE, GRENADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Georgian Court University and St. George's University (SGU), located in Grenada in the West Indies, are renewing and recommitting to their agreement which creates pathways for GCU students to pursue studies in medicine and veterinarian medicine.

"SGU is thrilled to continue this partnership with Georgian Court University and to offer their most qualified students multiple pathways to a degree in medicine or veterinary medicine," said Dr. Richard Liebowitz, Vice Chancellor of St. George's University. "We look forward to empowering GCU students to pursue their dreams of becoming a doctor or veterinarian."

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) sets up a 4+4 program with the two institutions. After completing four years of pre-medicine or pre-veterinarian studies at GCU, students who meet the requirements will be granted admission to SGU's School of Medicine or School of Veterinary Medicine to continue their studies.

It also establishes a 3+4 program, in which students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biology: biomedical sciences will complete three years at GCU and then be granted entry into the SGU School of Medicine if meeting requirements.

"Georgian Court University has always been committed to creating educational opportunities that help students excel academically and provide the guidance and support they need to achieve their career goals," said Dr. Janice Warner, Provost of Georgian Court University. "Through this partnership with SGU, we can provide a growing number of students interested in medical and veterinary school a clear integrated path into an accredited, reputable medical school with a good track record for residency placement in the US."

To be eligible for the SGU School of Medicine route, students must maintain a 3.4 grade point average and a 3.2 grade point average in the sciences. They also must score within five points of the average scores for entering students on the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT).

For the School of Veterinary Science, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.3 while at GCU and complete a recommended 500 hours of animal experience alongside a veterinarian or animal care professional.

Both programs have options to complete part of the program at SGU, with remaining clinical rotations and education at various SGU affiliates, including those in the United States. SGU School of Medicine works with a network of more than 75 hospitals and health systems in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom offering clinical and ambulatory training. The School of Veterinary Medicine offers clinical training at over 30 affiliated institutions in six countries.

Students who are accepted into the 3+4 or 4+4 programs for medical sciences will be eligible to be considered for all of SGU's School of Medicine scholarships. SGU granted more than $50 million in scholarships in the 2022-2023 academic year.

For more information about how to apply for the pathways program contact Tracy McCarthy, Assistant Director of Undergraduate Admissions at Georgian Court University, call (732) 987-2759, or send an email to: tmccarthy@georgian.edu.

About Georgian Court University

Georgian Court University is a leading regional university that provides a transformative education, preparing students for ethical leadership and service in the Catholic Mercy tradition. Founded in 1908 and sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy, Georgian Court University is Central and South Jersey's only Catholic university. The university has a strong liberal arts core and a historic special concern for women.

As a forward-thinking university that supports diversity and academic excellence, GCU is known for expanding possibility for more than 2,200 students of all faiths and backgrounds in 35+ undergraduate majors and 10+ graduate programs. The GCU Lions compete in 14 NCAA Division II sports in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC). In 2020, GCU was named a Best Value College by Money.com and a Best Bang for the Buck (Northeast) by Washington Monthly. High student retention and graduation rates make GCU a Top Performer on Social Mobility on U.S. News & World Report's rankings.

The main campus is in Lakewood, New Jersey, on the picturesque former George Jay Gould estate, a National Historic Landmark. Georgian Court, which is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, also serves students through its Center for Professional Studies, and at other locations, including GCU at Lincroft, GCU at Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland Campus, and through multiple online degree and certificate programs.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 28,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

