Continued growth in France, up +8.1%, representing 71% of Group sales

Growth in international sales, up +12.8% at constant exchange rates

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), French leader on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, today announces its half-year consolidated sales of the 2023-24 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Chief Executive Officer of Amplitude Surgical, declares: "In the first half of the 2023-24 financial year, Amplitude Surgical continued its growth from the previous year, posting an increase of +9.4% at constant exchange rates compared with H1 2022-23. Sales increased both in France, up by +8.1%, and internationally, up by +12.8% at constant exchange rates

H1 sales for fiscal 2023-24

Sales H1 2023-24 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Change at current exchange rates Change at constant exchange rates In thousands of euros IFRS Knee and hip activities 49,056 45,208 8.5% 9.4% Total 49,056 45,208 8.5% 9.4%

Sales Q2 2023-24 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Change at current exchange rates Change at constant exchange rates In thousands of euros IFRS Knee and hip activities 28,550 25,803 10.6% 11.2% Total 28,550 25,803 10.6% 11.2%

In the first half (July-December 2023) of the 2023-24 financial year, Amplitude Surgical reported sales of €49.1 M, up by +8.5% and +9.4% at constant exchange rates.

Knee and hip sales in France rose by +8.1%, while international distributors where up +15.7% and the Group's international subsidiaries recorded a +7.7% rise at current exchange rates and an increase of +11.9% at constant exchange rates.

Amplitude Surgical's direct sales (French market and international subsidiaries), representing almost 93% of total Group sales, recorded a +9.0% rise at constant exchange rates.

In France, which accounts for some 71% of Group sales, Amplitude Surgical continues to benefit from a favorable sales dynamic.

For international subsidiaries, sales rose at constant rates in Belgium, Australia and Brazil, whereas Germany and Switzerland recorded a decline in sales.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip and knee. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. As of June 30, 2023, Amplitude Surgical employed 426 people and generated sales of nearly 100.2 million euros.

