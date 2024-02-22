Anzeige
WKN: A3DQ02 | ISIN: CA02312A1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 72Q
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2024 | 18:10
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (symbol:
AMRQ) on February 13, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed
share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on February 23, 2024. 

ISIN                    IS0000034569          
Company name                Amaroq Minerals Ltd       
Total share capital before the increase   263.730.688 (263.730.688 shares)
Increase in share capital          62.724.758 (62.724.758 shares) 
Total share capital following the increase 326.455.446 (326.455.446 shares)
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1              
Symbol                   AMRQ              
Orderbook ID                273304
