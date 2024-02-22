NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (symbol: AMRQ) on February 13, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on February 23, 2024. ISIN IS0000034569 Company name Amaroq Minerals Ltd Total share capital before the increase 263.730.688 (263.730.688 shares) Increase in share capital 62.724.758 (62.724.758 shares) Total share capital following the increase 326.455.446 (326.455.446 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol AMRQ Orderbook ID 273304