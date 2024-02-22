An INSERM study highlights the harmful effects of food additives on health, as well as the association of certain emulsifiers with an increased risk of cancer

VIN'FIBR'ALG, Vinpai's range of 100% natural ingredients, is a genuine alternative to food additives

Regulatory news:

VINPAI (ISIN: FR001400AXT1; Ticker: ALVIN), a specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae- and plant-based functional ingredients for the food and cosmetics industries, underlines its commitment to combating carcinogenic food additives through its 100% natural functional ingredients range, VIN'FIBR'ALG, amidst an INSERM study1 published on February 13, 2024, suggesting a potential correlation between certain emulsifying additives and an increased risk of cancers.

The INSERM study, based on data from over 92,000 NutriNet-Santé project participants, highlights the dangers of certain emulsifying food additives and notably reveals potential links between the consumption of these additives and an increased risk of cancers, including breast and prostate cancer.

In this context, Vinpai introduces its VIN'FIBR'ALG range, a natural alternative based on algae and plant fibres, replacing controversial emulsifiers in processed foods. This innovative solution meets the growing consumer demand for healthier, more natural products, while providing additional nutritional benefits. By exclusively focusing on the natural ingredients market, Vinpai contributes to the transition towards healthier and more sustainable nutrition, offering promising prospects for the food market and a concrete solution to reduce exposure to potentially carcinogenic chemical additives.

Vinpai stands out by offering an innovative product range developed from marine algae and plant fibres, thus providing a natural substitute for chemical additives. These functional and natural ingredients not only improve the texture and flavour of food but also extend its shelf life while safeguarding consumer health.

Philippe Le Ray, CEO and Co-founder,states: "With its deep knowledge of algae and the functionalities sought in food product manufacturing, Vinpai developed the VIN'FIBR'ALG range composed solely of synergies between terrestrial and algae plant fibres to meet the market demand and industrial concerns. This innovative ingredient range offers a natural substitute for chemical additives, which are produced through chemical processes to separate or isolate elements from originally natural products. At Vinpai, we chose a different path by leveraging the complexity of plants to combine them and achieve the technical characteristics needed by industries while enhancing nutritional aspects. With the support and expertise of the Rennes Culinary Centre, we can also test our powder applications in everyday products."

The VIN'FIBR'ALG range will be publicly launched at the CFIA, a key event for the Agri-food industry, taking place in Rennes from March 12 to 14, 2024.

Come and meet us on stand 4-D47.

Next financial announcement: 2023 Annual Results, on 4 April 2024, after market close.

About Vinpai

Founded in 2011 by Cyrille Damany and Philippe Le Ray, Vinpai is an ingredien'tech company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of algal, vegetable, mineral and fiber-based functional ingredients offering manufacturers natural alternatives to chemical additives. Positioned in the most promising market segments, Vinpai now supports manufacturers in the food industry, its historical market, cosmetics and nutraceuticals, thanks to its cross-technology know-how, enabling them to increase the nutritional qualities of their end products. The combination and association of ingredients and food additives allows manufacturers to accelerate their development, optimize their production costs and generate profitability. Operating on two sites, in Saint-Dolay and Rieux (Morbihan) near the port of Saint-Nazaire, Vinpai has developed more than 3,500 formulations and now has 43 employees. In 2023, the Company generated revenue of nearly €8 million, over half of which abroad, and is established in over 35 countries.

For more information: www.vinpai.com

____________________________

1 "The consumption of certain food additive emulsifiers may increase the risk of cancer"

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222171442/en/

Contacts:

Vinpai

Philippe Le Ray

CEO

investors@vinpai.com

NewCap

Théo Martin

Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

vinpai@newcap.eu

T.: 01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Antoine Pacquier

Media Relations

vinpai@newcap.eu

T.: 01 44 71 94 98