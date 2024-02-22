WeShip Express Announces Marketplace Integration With Bottlecapps

Bottlecapps retailers now have access to the nation's largest wine, beer, and spirit shipper, enabling them to quickly expand their business nationwide.

NAPA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / WeShip Express (WSE), the nation's largest retail alcohol e-commerce shipping company, has announced an integration with Bottlecapps' marketplace, allowing Bottlecapps' partners fast, secure, and reliable shipping access to customers nationwide.





"Today, Bottlecapps powers e-commerce for almost 1,500 independent beer, wine and spirits retailers through use of our online products and services. Partnering with WeShip Express strengthens our offering by providing an out-of-the-box and comprehensive solution for merchants looking to leverage shipping as a way to widen their customer base beyond a local footprint," touted Bottlecapps Chief of Operations, Corey Gerstner.

The new connection reduces account setup-to-shipping timeline by up to 10 days, allowing retailers to quickly expand their shipping access. Retailers will also have access to WeShip's competitive rates, advanced tracking, and fully licensed carrier network.

"WeShip Express provides tech-forward shipping solutions to help alcohol e-commerce retailers grow their business," said Marc Goodfriend, CEO of WeShip Express. "In building this integration with Bottlecapps, WeShip will be able to quickly onboard new retailers so they can immediately access this technology and expand their reach without the need for technical development or additional investment on their part."

About WeShip Express

WeShip Express is a trusted provider of shipping, fulfillment, and storage solutions, specializing in alcohol beverages. With over 20 years of industry experience, WeShip has emerged as the leading wine shipping and fulfillment company in the U.S. WeShip Express offers a variety of services, including cross-dock, storage, cold-chain line haul, and fulfillment at their seven facilities across the country. For more information, please visit www.weshipexpress.com.

About Bottlecapps

Bottlecapps helps beer, wine, and liquor stores grow their online business through the development of a suite of white-labeled products, including branded mobile apps, e-commerce websites, in-store digital signage and more. Visit www.Bottlecapps.com for info.

