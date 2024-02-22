DJ BOA Concept and EASY Systems Benelux announce their alliance

BOA CONCEPT BOA Concept and EASY Systems Benelux announce their alliance 22-Feb-2024 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BOA Concept and EASY Systems Benelux announce their alliance BOA Concept, French specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of innovative robotic and software solutions for intralogistics (FR0011365907 - ALBOA) and EASY Systems Benelux, Belgian specialist in handling systems for intralogistics and production, announce the signing of an agreement for BOA Concept to acquire a 70% stake in EASY Systems. The final completion of this acquisition, which will be paid for entirely in cash, is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2024. BOA Concept designs and manufactures innovative solutions for intralogistics and industry. It develops systems equipped with local intelligence, easy to use and agile. Its solutions make warehouse automation and robotisation more widely accessible. Based in Saint-Etienne, France, with 90 employees, it is a comprehensive intralogistics solutions integrator. EASY Systems, a family-owned company based in Belgium and the Netherlands (45 employees, including a team of experienced engineers and technicians), has been producing handling systems for the intralogistics and production industries in around 30 countries (Germany, United States, China, Brazil, United Arab Emirates) for 15 years. In 2022, it generated a revenue of EUR13 million with a large customer base. Shared DNA and a host of synergies Jean-Lucien Rascle, Chairman of BOA Concept, said: "This acquisition will enable the BOA Concept Group to accelerate its growth in its target markets in line with its roadmap, while broadening its value proposition by integrating the new technology solutions provided by EASY Systems." "We are delighted to be joining the BOA Concept Group. We share common values that we firmly believe will be a source of major synergies between our two companies and a guarantee of great success going forward," said Wim Vandewijer, CEO and David Taverniers, CSO of EASY Systems. The partnership bodes well for the future. The Group speeds up its international expansion! Since its IPO in 2021, BOA Concept has made no secret of its international ambitions and is looking for the best partners. While the BOA Concept Group already deployed numerous projects outside France (Morocco, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Poland), it now has special access to the dynamic Benelux market. About BOA Concept BOA Concept, founded in 2012, is an innovative intralogistics specialist listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. BOA Concept systems operate on the principle of intelligent objects (IoT) thanks to embedded intelligence, and have won over some of the biggest names in logistics and e-commerce in Europe and North Africa. Thanks to the ease of reuse of its Made in France solutions, the company is fully committed to a CSR policy (reUse). By favouring modular design, BOA Concept facilitates access to automation, offering automated and robotic intralogistics systems that are easy to implement and upgrade. With a team of 90 people, 40% of whom work in the design office and R&D, its key values are flexibility, responsiveness and innovation. For more information: www.boa-concept.com About EASY Systems Benelux Founded in 2007, EASY Systems is a Belgian company that generated revenue of EUR13 million in 2022. Operating in over 30 countries worldwide, the company designs and installs handling systems for intralogistics and production. Made up of a team of 45 people, it attaches great importance to customer satisfaction, which has earned it the trust of world-class customers. For more information: https://easy-systems.eu/en/ Contacts BOA CONCEPT 22 rue de Méons I 42000 Saint-Etienne (France) I Tel.: +33(0)4 77 50 21 24 contact@boaconcept.com X: @BoaConcept I LinkedIn: BOA CONCEPT BOA CONCEPT SA, a public limited company with a Board of Director Administration, with capital of 972,775 euros I Saint-Etienne Trade and Companies Register 752 025 908 Nawel BEKKAYE I BOA CONCEPT I + 33 (0)6 43 87 08 75 I nawel.bekkaye@boaconcept.com EASY SYSTEMS BENELUX Klaus-Michael Kuehnelaan 3 I 2440 Geel (Belgium) I T +32 14 72 93 84 info@easy-systems.eu LinkedIn: EASY SYSTEMS EASY SYSTEMS BENELUX BV - Limited Liability Company, with capital of 590,000 euros I Registered number BE 0891.334.879 David TAVERNIERS I +32 (0) 473 92 37 93 I david.taverniers@easy-systems.eu AELIUM FINANCE & COMMUNICATION Valentine BOIVIN I Jérôme GACOIN I +33(0)1 75 77 54 65 I boaconcept@aelium.fr

