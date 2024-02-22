Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
WKN: A3CTPN | ISIN: FR0011365907 | Ticker-Symbol: 74Z
Frankfurt
22.02.24
08:10 Uhr
25,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
22.02.2024 | 18:46
159 Leser
BOA Concept and EASY Systems Benelux announce their alliance

DJ BOA Concept and EASY Systems Benelux announce their alliance 

BOA CONCEPT 
BOA Concept and EASY Systems Benelux announce their alliance 
22-Feb-2024 / 18:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
BOA Concept and EASY Systems Benelux 
announce their alliance 
 
 
BOA Concept, French specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of innovative robotic and software 
solutions for intralogistics (FR0011365907 - ALBOA) and EASY Systems Benelux, Belgian specialist in handling 
systems for intralogistics and production, announce the signing of an agreement for BOA Concept to acquire a 70% 
stake in EASY Systems. 
The final completion of this acquisition, which will be paid for entirely in cash, is expected by the end of the 
first quarter of 2024. 
 
BOA Concept designs and manufactures innovative solutions for intralogistics and industry. It develops systems 
equipped with local intelligence, easy to use and agile. Its solutions make warehouse automation and robotisation 
more widely accessible. Based in Saint-Etienne, France, with 90 employees, it is a comprehensive intralogistics 
solutions integrator. 
 
EASY Systems, a family-owned company based in Belgium and the Netherlands (45 employees, including a team of 
experienced engineers and technicians), has been producing handling systems for the intralogistics and production 
industries in around 30 countries (Germany, United States, China, Brazil, United Arab Emirates) for 15 years. In 
2022, it generated a revenue of EUR13 million with a large customer base. 
 
Shared DNA and a host of synergies 
 
Jean-Lucien Rascle, Chairman of BOA Concept, said: "This acquisition will enable the BOA Concept Group to 
accelerate its growth in its target markets in line with its roadmap, while broadening its value proposition by 
integrating the new technology solutions provided by EASY Systems." 
"We are delighted to be joining the BOA Concept Group. We share common values that we firmly believe will be a 
source of major synergies between our two companies and a guarantee of great success going forward," said Wim 
Vandewijer, CEO and David Taverniers, CSO of EASY Systems. 
The partnership bodes well for the future. 
The Group speeds up its international expansion! 
 
Since its IPO in 2021, BOA Concept has made no secret of its international ambitions and is looking for the best 
partners. While the BOA Concept Group already deployed numerous projects outside France (Morocco, Italy, 
Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Poland), it now has special access to the dynamic Benelux market. 
 
 
 
About BOA Concept 
BOA Concept, founded in 2012, is an innovative intralogistics specialist listed on the Euronext Growth market in 
Paris. BOA Concept systems operate on the principle of intelligent objects (IoT) thanks to embedded intelligence, 
and have won over some of the biggest names in logistics and e-commerce in Europe and North Africa. Thanks to the 
ease of reuse of its Made in France solutions, the company is fully committed to a CSR policy (reUse). By 
favouring modular design, BOA Concept facilitates access to automation, offering automated and robotic 
intralogistics systems that are easy to implement and upgrade. With a team of 90 people, 40% of whom work in the 
design office and R&D, its key values are flexibility, responsiveness and innovation. 
For more information: www.boa-concept.com 
 
 
About EASY Systems Benelux 
Founded in 2007, EASY Systems is a Belgian company that generated revenue of EUR13 million in 2022. Operating in 
over 30 countries worldwide, the company designs and installs handling systems for intralogistics and production. 
Made up of a team of 45 people, it attaches great importance to customer satisfaction, which has earned it the 
trust of world-class customers. 
For more information: https://easy-systems.eu/en/ 
 
 
 
Contacts 
 
 
BOA CONCEPT 
22 rue de Méons I 42000 Saint-Etienne (France) I Tel.: +33(0)4 77 50 21 24 contact@boaconcept.com 
 
X: @BoaConcept I LinkedIn: BOA CONCEPT 
BOA CONCEPT SA, a public limited company with a Board of Director Administration, with capital of 972,775 euros I 
Saint-Etienne Trade and Companies Register 752 025 908 
Nawel BEKKAYE I BOA CONCEPT I + 33 (0)6 43 87 08 75 I nawel.bekkaye@boaconcept.com 
 
EASY SYSTEMS BENELUX 
Klaus-Michael Kuehnelaan 3 I 2440 Geel (Belgium) I T +32 14 72 93 84 info@easy-systems.eu 
LinkedIn: EASY SYSTEMS 
EASY SYSTEMS BENELUX BV - Limited Liability Company, with capital of 590,000 euros I Registered number BE 
0891.334.879 
David TAVERNIERS I +32 (0) 473 92 37 93 I david.taverniers@easy-systems.eu 
 
AELIUM FINANCE & COMMUNICATION 
Valentine BOIVIN I Jérôme GACOIN I +33(0)1 75 77 54 65 I boaconcept@aelium.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: BOA Concept and EASY Systems Benelux announce their alliance 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BOA CONCEPT 
         22 rue de Meons 
         42000 Saint-Étienne 
         France 
Phone:      04 77 50 21 24 
E-mail:     chantal.ledoux@boaconcept.com 
Internet:    www.boaconcept.com 
ISIN:      FR0011365907 
Euronext Ticker: ALBOA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   1843413 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1843413 22-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1843413&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2024 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
