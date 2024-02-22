TridentCare Welcomes New Senior Vice President of Human Resources

SPARKS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / TridentCare is pleased to announce that Mary E. Sweeney has been appointed Senior Vice President (SVP) of Human Resources. Sweeney assumed her role at TridentCare on February 19, 2024.





Sweeney has decades of experience with crucial aspects of human resources, including recruitment and retention, organizational effectiveness, talent management, employment law and compliance, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"I am excited to return back to the health care industry, especially with an organization that is disrupting healthcare by serving patients where they are," Sweeney said.

Sweeney last served at Arcadia University where she held the role of Vice President of Human Resources and the Employee Experience. During her time at Arcadia, Mary made it a priority to enhance the experience of the faculty and staff by rebuilding many of the HR functions. Prior to joining Arcadia in 2020, Mary spent 22 years in the health care industry. She served most recently as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Regional CHRO for the Mid/South Atlantic regions at Trinity Health. There, Sweeney focused on aligning the HR strategy to Trinity's business strategy.

According to CEO Dan Buning, "We interviewed numerous qualified candidates and believed Mary had the best overall experience, skills and organizational fit to help lead our TridentCare HR Team. Our people are what allows us to fulfill our mission to provide clinical diagnostic services nationwide across a wide range of home, facility, workplace or institutional settings. We gladly welcome Mary to our Leadership Team."

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the Country, operating in 38 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide imaging, phlebotomy, laboratory, oxygen, and vascular services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

