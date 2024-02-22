DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 06/03/2024

Amundi Asset Management (PRIU,PRAU) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 06/03/2024 22-Feb-2024 / 18:50 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 06/03/2024

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 06/03/2024. ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. ? Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi Prime Solactive GBS United IE000IEGVMH6 Physical USA UCITS States Large & Mid Cap 0,05% USD -------------------- ETF Acc Index Net TR Amundi Prime Solactive GBS United IE000FSN19U2 Physical USA UCITS States Large & Mid Cap 0,05% USD ---------------- ETF Acc Index Net TR Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed ETF (at Close) Amundi Prime London LU1931974858 Physical USA UCITS ETF Solactive GBS United 0,05% EUR PRIU GBX Stock 05/03/2024 DR (D) States Large & Mid LN Exchange Cap Index NTR Amundi Prime Solactive GBS United London LU2089238468 Physical USA UCITS ETF States Large & Mid 0,05% USD PRAU USD Stock 05/03/2024 DR (C) Cap Index NTR LN Exchange

Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 05/03/2024 at close.

- Effective 06/03/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

? Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 05/03/2024 Merger Effective Date 06/03/2024

