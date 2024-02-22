Anzeige
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920
Tradegate
22.02.24
18:34 Uhr
61,45 Euro
+0,75
+1,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
22.02.2024
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 06/03/2024

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 06/03/2024 

Amundi Asset Management (PRIU,PRAU) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 06/03/2024 
22-Feb-2024 / 18:50 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 06/03/2024

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 06/03/2024. ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. ? Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                   ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME   Index          TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving 
                                                 ETF (at Open) 
             Amundi Prime Solactive GBS United 
IE000IEGVMH6 Physical  USA UCITS  States Large & Mid Cap 0,05% USD -------------------- 
             ETF Acc   Index Net TR 
             Amundi Prime Solactive GBS United 
IE000FSN19U2 Physical  USA UCITS  States Large & Mid Cap 0,05% USD ---------------- 
             ETF Acc   Index Net TR 
 
 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                   ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME    Index         TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed 
                                                  ETF (at Close) 
             Amundi Prime                          London 
LU1931974858 Physical  USA UCITS ETF Solactive GBS United 0,05% EUR PRIU  GBX   Stock   05/03/2024 
             DR (D)     States Large & Mid       LN       Exchange 
                     Cap Index NTR 
             Amundi Prime  Solactive GBS United              London 
LU2089238468 Physical  USA UCITS ETF States Large & Mid  0,05% USD PRAU  USD   Stock   05/03/2024 
             DR (C)     Cap Index NTR          LN       Exchange

Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 05/03/2024 at close.

- Effective 06/03/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

? Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 05/03/2024 
Merger Effective Date                   06/03/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931974858, LU2089238468 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      PRIU,PRAU 
LEI Code:    DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  305504 
EQS News ID:  1843383 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1843383&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2024 12:50 ET (17:50 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
