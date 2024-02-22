AURORA: Aurora Sterilisation receives EUR 2.5 million grant from European EIC Accelerator 2023 programme

Aurora Sterilisation ("Aurora") and the European Innovation Council ("EIC") have signed a €2.5 million grant agreement under the EIC Accelerator 2023 research programme,

This recognition confirms Aurora's impactful innovation in sterilization technology, which:

• Protects patients from contamination of non-sterile reusable medical devices at present.

• Promotes the introduction of new medical devices that previously lacked an effective sterilization process.

• Introduces a sterilizing agent that poses no threat to human health or the environment, reduces medical devices' carbon footprint, and is energy efficient.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Jan Laarman, co-founder and CEO of Aurora, said, "We are extremely pleased to receive this grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC). This sum will be allocated to the development of our two solutions, the Aqsaniit, a sterilizer of reusable medical devices and more particularly gastrointestinal endoscopes for hospitals, and Silanaq, a sterilizer for manufacturers of single-use medical devices that want to reduce their dependence on ethylene oxide or ionizing radiation. I am very proud that the Aurora teams are recognized as one of the 1% of successful candidates."

Thomas Parias, co-founder and President of Aurora added: "This grant - which is non-dilutive funding - will allow us in the coming months to accelerate market access for our innovative solutions to meet the challenges of sterilization in hospitals and for MedTech. This is the first instalment of the EIC's involvement with us. Under the EIC Accelerator 2023 programme, we could welcome the European Investment Bank as an investor in an upcoming fundraising event."

About EIC Accelerator and the European Investment Bank (EIB)

The EIC accelerator is the cornerstone of the Horizon Europe (2021-2027) funding programme initiated by the European Commission (EC) and the European Innovation Council (EIC). Its objective is to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), medium-sized enterprises and innovators launch their revolutionary ideas, technologies, and products.

Only the most innovative companies are selected. In the first year of the EIC Accelerator programme, out of more than 4,000 applicants, 164 projects were selected for funding. This shows how intense the competition is within the program and demonstrates the high quality of the proposals funded.

A unique feature of the EIC is that it provides funding to businesses through grants and investments. Businesses also benefit from tailored marketing support and guidance - such as easier access to international trade shows.

Since its creation, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has invested more than €1 trillion in innovative companies. All the investments signed by the EIB in the EU in 2023 alone will have the effect of:

• support €270 billion in investments,

• increase EU GDP by 1.03%,

• create 1,460,000 additional jobs

About AURORA STERILISATION

Founded in 2019, Aurora is a French MedTech company specializing in sterilization. It owes its creation to a 2018 partnership between Aurora, the BIOS Laboratory of the University of Reims-Champagne Ardennes (URCA), and the Regional Centre for Innovation and Technology Transfer of Charleville-Mézières (CRITT-Matériaux). This collaboration has given rise to patents centered around a new unique sterilization technique with natural plasma, low temperature and which activates air gases. It is important to note that Aurora's medical device sterilization procedure is the first of its kind - using only chemical-free atmospheric gases.

