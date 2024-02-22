EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.02.2024 / 19:22 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Street: Rixbecker Str. 75 Postal code: 59552 City: Lippstadt

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PLX4ADJFWIY024

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer

Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 16 Feb 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 9.99 % 6.11 % 16.10 % 111111112 Previous notification 9.99 % 5.02 % 15.01 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A13SX22 0 11100510 0.00 % 9.99 % Total 11100510 9.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swaps 20/10/2027 n/a Cash settled 1428268 1.29 % Swaps 28/04/2025 n/a Cash settled 390000 0.35 % Swaps 28/12/2026 n/a Cash settled 4335649 3.90 % Swaps 04/10/2027 n/a Cash settled 635173 0.57 % Total 6789090 6.11 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. 6.58 % % 10.64 % Buckthorn International Limited % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. 6.58 % % 10.64 % Buckthorn International Limited % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. 6.58 % % 10.64 % Maidenhead LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. 6.58 % % 10.64 % Maidenhead LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Investment Management GP LLC % % % Elliott Investment Management L.P. 9.99 % 6.11 % 16.1 %

