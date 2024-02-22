FedEx Corporation: Red Nose Day Launches Community Builders Challenge With Help From FedEx

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / FedEx Corporation

Comic Relief US, supported by FedEx since 2019, has partnered with the LEGO Group to launch a nationwide "Community Builders Challenge". This collaboration is an extension of the LEGO Group's Build the Change social impact initiative and Comic Relief US' Red Nose Day in School program. It leverages their shared vision of empowering kids to have fun and use their creativity and imagination to promote empathy and kindness and inspire real-world change.

In classrooms across the country, students, ages 6 to 12, are invited to build their "dream communities" with LEGO® bricks and other creative art materials of their choice. Their builds can feature safe and accessible spaces where people can come together to work, play, and have fun, empowering each child to take an active part in imagining a brighter collective future. The only catch? Every build will include a spot for the iconic Red Nose at its heart-the universal symbol of positivity and inclusion for all.

To ensure all children have access to materials for the "Community Builders Challenge," teachers at Title 1 schools can request Replay Kits (while supplies last). Replay Kits will be delivered to schools courtesy of FedEx.

The "Community Builders Challenge" is open to schools and afterschool programs across the country. Getting started is easy: just download the lesson guide and interactive activity sheet and then submit the students' creations by April 15, 2024. Entries will be judged by Red Nose Day ambassadors and LEGO® enthusiasts, with the winners to be announced in May.

Check out the Community Builders Challenge at rednoseday.org/LEGO

