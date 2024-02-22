ScalePad Wins G2's 2024 Best Software Awards

Ranking in the Top 50 Best IT Products and Top 100 Fastest Growing Products.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / ScalePad is honored with two prestigious awards in G2's 2024 Best Software Products list. Recognized for its innovative solutions, ScalePad ranked among the Top 50 Best IT Products for Backup Radar, which ensures MSPs mitigate backup failure risks. Scalepad was also named among the Top 100 Fastest Growing Products, ranking #35 for Lifecycle Manager, which helps MSPs show clients their IT risks and easily collaborate to mitigate them, as well as offering value-added services, including Warranty Services, Workstation Assurance, and end-of-life disposal.

"These awards serve as a testament to our team's remarkable dedication and expertise, for their tireless work behind the scenes to craft and refine each of ScalePad's products to deliver real value to MSPs," said Dan Wesnely, CEO at ScalePad. "We're immensely proud of their contributions in equipping our MSP partners' adventure and to excel in delivering unparalleled service to their clients."

ScalePad's strategic acquisitions in 2023, including Lifecycle Insights, Control Map, Cognition360 and Quoter, have fortified its suite of solutions for MSPs, aligning with its refreshed brand promise of "Equipping Your MSP Adventure!" This commitment has solidified ScalePad's position as a leader in empowering MSPs and their success by equipping them with cutting-edge technology, unparalleled expertise, and unwavering support.

"As a team, we're deeply committed to listening to our partners, understanding their unique needs, and crafting products that foster a harmonious experience between our MSP partners and their clients," said Adam Hert, VP of Product at ScalePad. "Our focus on collaboration and innovation ensures that every solution we build is tailored to enhance operations and drive mutual success."

"B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year - more than any other B2B marketplace - reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we're proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters - authentic customer voice."

To learn more, view G2's 2024 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2:

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. Visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ScalePad:

ScalePad provides MSPs of every size with the knowledge, technology, and community they need to deliver increased client value while navigating the continuously changing terrain of the IT landscape. With a suite of integrated products that automate and standardize MSP's operations, analyze and uncover new opportunities, and expand value to clients, ScalePad is equipping the MSP adventure.

ScalePad has received awards such as MSP Today's Product of the Year, G2's 2024 Fastest Growing Product, and 2024 Best IT Management Product. In 2023, it was named a Best Workplace in Canada by Great Place to Work. ScalePad is a privately held company serving over 12,000 MSPs across the globe. Learn more at scalepad.com.

SOURCE: ScalePad

