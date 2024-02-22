Tapestry, Inc.: Tapestry Career Spotlight: All About Mobility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / At Tapestry, we aim to foster a culture of purpose and fulfillment by embedding equity, inclusion and diversity throughout our organization, and attracting and retaining talent with a compelling and engaging employee experience. And we strive to create a work environment where employees feel empowered to contribute, develop and grow. We seek to build deep engagement with our talent through fulfilling work, purpose-specific tools and a strong focus on professional development.

Jerenz Rivera joined our North Las Vegas team as an associate and trainer in fulfillment; today, he's a technician with our IT team. Find out how Jerenz paved his career path by making the most of the opportunities he's found.

