Donnerstag, 22.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
WKN: A2JSR1 | ISIN: US8760301072 | Ticker-Symbol: COY
Tradegate
22.02.24
16:02 Uhr
44,000 Euro
+0,400
+0,92 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2024 | 20:02
130 Leser
Tapestry, Inc.: Tapestry Career Spotlight: All About Mobility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / At Tapestry, we aim to foster a culture of purpose and fulfillment by embedding equity, inclusion and diversity throughout our organization, and attracting and retaining talent with a compelling and engaging employee experience. And we strive to create a work environment where employees feel empowered to contribute, develop and grow. We seek to build deep engagement with our talent through fulfilling work, purpose-specific tools and a strong focus on professional development.

Jerenz Rivera joined our North Las Vegas team as an associate and trainer in fulfillment; today, he's a technician with our IT team. Find out how Jerenz paved his career path by making the most of the opportunities he's found.

Want to learn more about what a career at Tapestry looks like? Check us out on Glassdoor and see what roles are open now.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
