Southwire Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Diversity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Southwire is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This survey of over 220,000+ individuals included representation at over 1.5 million companies in America.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's president and CEO. "We believe that a diverse and inclusive workforce not only enhances our team members' experiences but also drives collaboration and innovation. Southwire strives for every team member to feel valued, respected and empowered. This acknowledgment is a point of pride as we continue our commitment to these values."

This recognition reflects Southwire's dedication to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace that welcomes and celebrates the unique skills and experiences of its team members.

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic - and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner," said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief for Newsweek. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering diverse and inclusive work environment."

Southwire maintains ongoing efforts to create a workplace that reflects and enriches the communities it serves. In 2023, Southwire's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy featured a focus on People Leaders, Inclusive Workforce, Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Reputation and Community, Equity and Governance and Value and Supply Chain.

"At Southwire, we believe that the people are the power behind everything we do," said Cara Herzog, chief DEI officer for Southwire. "We want to be the Employer of Choice for a workforce whose perspectives, backgrounds, talents and experiences are not only accepted but embraced. We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made and even more excited about what the future holds. As an industry leader, we will continue to be a catalyst for positive change."

To learn more about Southwire's commitment to DEI, visit southwire.com/dei.

