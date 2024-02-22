Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852549 | ISIN: US30231G1022 | Ticker-Symbol: XONA
Tradegate
22.02.24
21:26 Uhr
96,95 Euro
+0,01
+0,01 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,9296,9621:38
96,9396,9921:38
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2024 | 20:50
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rayonier Announces Additional Pore Space Lease Agreements With ExxonMobil

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) announced that it has entered into additional underground pore space lease agreements with ExxonMobil covering approximately 33,000 acres of timberlands in the United States. These leases increase Rayonier's total acres under pore space lease agreements with ExxonMobil to approximately 59,000 acres. ExxonMobil owns and operates the largest carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline network in the United States, enabling a cost-efficient transportation system that accelerates carbon capture and storage (CCS) deployment for both ExxonMobil and third-party customers.

"We view this as an important milestone as we continue to advance initiatives that accelerate the world's path to net zero," said David Nunes, CEO of Rayonier. "We are pleased to have this relationship with ExxonMobil, the leader in carbon capture and storage in the US. We believe our timberland portfolio is well-positioned to benefit from the transition to a low-carbon economy, and we are pursuing various opportunities to realize value from the land-based solutions offered by our forests."

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

View source version here: here

Investors: Collin Mings, 904-357-9100
Media: Alejandro Barbero

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rayonier on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rayonier
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rayonier
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rayonier



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.