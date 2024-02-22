Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - Richard Montañez, the creative force behind Flamin' Hot Cheetos and a former PepsiCo executive, is set to share his compelling journey of rising from janitor to a top executive as part of the "COD Presents" series Thursday, April 4, at the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., in Glen Ellyn.





Richard Montañez, the creative force behind Flamin' Hot Cheetos, discusses his journey from janitor to top executive April 4 at College of DuPage.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9467/198905_headshot.jpg

The presentation will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a discussion with McAninch Arts Director Diana Martinez and an audience Q&A. Montañez also will be on hand to sign copies of his book "Flamin' Hot," which was adapted into the Disney+ film directed by actress Eva Longoria.

With a career spanning multiple decades, Montañez rose from working as a Frito-Lay janitor in 1976 to pivotal leadership roles at PepsiCo across North American divisions, championing Multicultural Sales & Marketing initiatives. He stands celebrated as the creative force behind the Flamin' Hot product line, which has evolved into a billion-dollar enterprise and a cultural phenomenon.

Recognized as a visionary leader and innovator, Montañez has earned numerous prestigious awards and accolades, consistently ranking among the most influential Latinos in corporate America. Additionally, he serves on various boards of directors and advisory panels, notably as the first Latino board member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, a venerable African-American civil rights organization founded by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For more information, visit cod.edu/cod-presents.

COD's Speaker Series "COD Presents" features keynote presentations and facilitated conversations with prominent individuals from across the country who are using their resources, influence, creativity and passion to make a positive impact in the world. These candid dialogues with guests create an opportunity for COD students, faculty, staff and community members to exchange ideas and walk away inspired.

Contact: Angela Mennecke

Menneckea@cod.edu

(630) 942-3134

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198905

SOURCE: College of DuPage