Moveworks, the leading AI copilot platform for the enterprise, today announced registration for its annual Moveworks.global conference is now open. The event will take place on April 23, 2024, and will be held both virtually and in-person in San Jose, CA.

In an era where artificial intelligence is not just an advantage but a necessity, Moveworks.global is the must-attend event for industry leaders, developers, and forward-thinkers eager to explore the transformative power of generative AI in business. This event serves as a dynamic platform for participants to engage with the brightest minds in the industry.

With past speakers from world-renowned companies like OpenAI, Salesforce, Honeywell, and more, attendees will learn firsthand how best-in-class organizations are leveraging generative AI to foster unprecedented levels of business agility. From global corporations to smaller enterprises eager to harness the potential of generative AI, Moveworks.global promises to offer invaluable insights for leveraging AI to gain a competitive edge.

Event highlights include:

Unlocking productivity: Discover the untapped potential of centralizing search and action to streamline operations while enhancing productivity.

AI adaptability through reasoning: Learn why advanced AI reasoning capabilities are crucial for creating adaptable, intelligent systems that can meet evolving business needs.

Custom AI solutions: Gain practical knowledge on customizing AI tools to align with specific business processes accelerating growth and innovation.

Continuous improvement: Hear success stories and proven strategies from various industries on driving continuous service improvement through AI.

Whether you're aiming to integrate AI into your organization or develop AI-driven solutions, Moveworks.global will open new horizons and inspire actionable strategies for leveraging generative AI within the enterprise.

"Moveworks.global is more than just a conference it's a catalyst for transformative change with AI," said Bhavin Shah, CEO and founder of Moveworks. "This year, we're zeroing in on tangible generative AI successes, showcasing actual outcomes and practical frameworks from industry pioneers. It's a unique opportunity to learn from those who've turned their AI visions into reality."

Join us at Moveworks.global to be at the forefront of the AI revolution in business. Register today to secure your place among leaders pioneering the future of enterprise AI.

For more information and to register, visit: https://global.moveworks.com/2024.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the leading AI copilot platform for the enterprise. It empowers the workforce to interact with and take action across all business systems through natural language. Powered by the world's most advanced LLMs and our proprietary MoveLM model, the Moveworks copilot enables users to search information, take action, automate tasks, and generate factually accurate content with generative AI. Companies such as Databricks, Broadcom, Hearst, and Toyota North America leverage Moveworks' out-of-the-box solutions and intuitive developer tools to automate L1 support, enhance the employee experience, and accelerate business transformation.

Founded in 2016, Moveworks has raised $315 million in funding, at a valuation of $2.1 billion. In 2023, it was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list a definitive list of the top private cloud companies in the world and has been included in Forbes' AI 50 list for five consecutive years.

For more information, visit: Moveworks.com.

