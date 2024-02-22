Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for January 2024.

2023 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.0 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $371 million; and

CSE issuers completed 83 financings that raised an aggregate $60 million.

"With the PDAC mining conference approaching in a matter of days, we are very excited to re-connect with many of our mining issuers and investors," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "Our PDAC-themed events are always well attended and valued by the mining and financial communities, and I am certain that this year will be no different. With critical minerals currently in the spotlight, there are many CSE-listed companies with attractive properties focused on these commodities that should generate significant interest from investors at and around the conference."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is once again gearing up for the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference, the world's biggest mining convention, taking place in Toronto on March 3-6. The CSE will be exhibiting in booth #2542 in the Investors Exchange, where dozens of other CSE-listed companies can also be found (see a list here). As the CSE is an official media partner of the PDAC conference, physical copies of the newest issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine will be widely available on the conference floor. In conjunction with the conference, the entire issue will be mining themed.

Prior to PDAC, the CSE team is in sunny South Florida this week for the Mines and Money Miami conference, featuring more than 100 companies active in the North American or Latin American mining finance ecosystem. The conference includes more than 900 participants and offers a series of networking opportunities including one-on-one meetings, speed networking sessions and social events.

Investors planning to attend the PLAYERS Championship golf tournament this year in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida will also have a chance to connect with CSE issuers. The Capital Links at the PLAYERS investor event takes place alongside the tournament from March 15-17 and is proudly sponsored by the CSE.

Right after the tournament, the CSE team will be back in Miami for a private event titled Going Public and Raising Capital in Canada on March 18. Attendees will learn about opportunities and strategies to successfully access the public markets in Canada. A series of networking sessions and expert presentations will be provided.

Finally, the CSE will be engaging with issuers and investors at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, a leading conference for small-cap growth companies, on March 17-19 in Dana Point, California. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and meet management from approximately 500 private and public companies across a variety of high-growth sectors.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

