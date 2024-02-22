Nava Health Opens in Boca Raton, Florida

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Nava Health, a pioneer in integrative and functional medicine, is thrilled to announce the official opening of its newest location in Boca Raton, Florida. The state-of-the-art center, which opened its doors to the public on Monday, February 19th, marks Nava Health's entrance into the thriving healthcare landscape of southern Florida.

A Prime Location for Personalized Wellness

Nava Health's Boca Raton center occupies a spacious 4,008 square feet within the prestigious Polo Club Shops, ideally situated at 5030 Champion Blvd. This sought-after retail destination lies in the heart of central Boca Raton, offering convenient access to residents seeking advanced integrative healthcare services.

Nava Aims to Help You Live Longer

With four established locations in the Baltimore and Washington metropolitan area, Nava Health has earned a reputation for empowering individuals to "feel their 100%." By seamlessly merging integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine, Nava Health provides comprehensive vitality plans, services, and products designed to address the root causes of health concerns.

"At Nava Health, we have spent more than a decade making a real difference in the health of over 40,000 patients in the broader Washington D.C. metropolitan area," says Zach Dancel, Chief Operating Officer at Nava Health. "And now, we are very excited to bring our proven methods of success and years of experience to Boca Raton, Florida. We can't wait to keep changing lives with our personalized, data-driven approach to health."

Personalized Care for Optimal Outcomes

Nava Health's integrative medicine approach encompasses both conventional and natural treatments, with a dedicated team of modality experts collaborating to prevent and treat disease. Through personalized consultations and AI-driven diagnostics, Nava Health crafts individualized wellness roadmaps for its members, ensuring each plan is aligned with their unique symptoms, medical needs, and personal goals.

A Picture of Excellence

Nestled in Boca Raton's upscale country club district, Nava Health's new center is in the Polo Club Shops, 5030 Champion Blvd, a shopping plaza reflecting the city's dedication to quality and luxury. Surrounded by esteemed clubs like Polo Club, St. Andrews, Woodfield, and Boca West Country Clubs, the location caters to a discerning clientele focused on well-being.

"Boca Raton residents are known for their commitment to well-being," stated Bernie Dancel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nava Health. "Our cutting-edge, data-powered approach to health optimization aligns perfectly with this vibrant community's focus on root-cause medicine and living a truly fulfilling life."

Empowering the Future of Health and Wellness

As part of Nava Health's commitment to innovation, the Boca Raton location provides both telehealth and in-person options, ensuring flexibility and convenience for its members. The center blends cutting-edge technology, personalized care, and functional medicine expertise, enabling individuals to achieve optimal health and longevity.

To learn more about Nava Health's groundbreaking approach to wellness and its new Boca Raton center, please visit navacenter.com.

About Nava Health

Nava Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare practice combining integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine. Our innovative medical practice uses a data-driven, personalized approach to optimize health and increase longevity. We provide each client with an individualized wellness roadmap tailored to their specific symptoms, medical needs, and personal goals. All client wellness roadmaps result from a proprietary diagnostic process, the "Nava Method," which utilizes data and specially designed software to create optimal personalized client outcomes.

