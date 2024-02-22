Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2024 | 22:02
91 Leser



Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs CFO & COO Tamar Rapaport-Dagim to Host Group Financial Analyst and Investor Meetings at Mobile World Congress Barcelona

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that CFO & COO Tamar Rapaport-Dagim will host group meetings for financial analysts and investors during Mobile World Congress Barcelona:

  • February 26: 2:00-3.30 pm CET
  • February 27: 12:30-2:00 pm CET

For further details and to reserve a seat, please contact Amdocs Investor Relations at dox_info@amdocs.com.

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about Amdocs Investor Relations
  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website
  • Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

